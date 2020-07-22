You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Natrona County Library eliminates late fees
View Comments
top story

Natrona County Library eliminates late fees

{{featured_button_text}}
Library

Gayla Peterman, circulation services manager, checks in books at the Natrona County Library in 2018. The library has announced it is eliminating late fees.

 File, Star-Tribune

Late fees from the Natrona County Library are no more, the entity announced in a news release Wednesday.

In an effort to make the library more accessible, the library has cleared any standing fines that patrons have already incurred, while eliminating new fines going forward. 

Patrons will still be charged for items damaged or not returned. 

“While fines were originally intended to encourage patrons to return materials, studies over the past several years show they had become a barrier to access for many people,” Library Director Lisa Scroggins said in the announcement. “People should not avoid their public library because they owe (or want to avoid owing) a fine.”

The American Library Association has in the past supported such moves by libraries in the U.S., both because data suggests fine forgiveness increases material return rates and because most fine-related suspended library cards in particular case studies have belonged to children younger than 14 years old. 

Library materials will still have due dates, and patrons will still receive reminders that their items are coming due. But under the new system, unreturned items will be automatically renewed twice, unless another patron has placed a hold on the item.

If after the two automatic renewals the item is not returned, the library will continue to send notices. If an item remains unreturned, it would be considered lost and the patron would be charged to replace the item. 

The change is effective immediately, according to the library's release.

Converse, Johnson, Lincoln, Niobrara, Sublette and Sweetwater county libraries have also made similar changes.

“We are eliminating a barrier that often prevents community members from accessing our services,” Assistant Director Kate Mutch said in the release.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News