You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Natrona County Library gifts 5,400 books to home-bound students, seniors
View Comments
breaking top story

Natrona County Library gifts 5,400 books to home-bound students, seniors

Library

A boy looks through a book at the main branch of the Natrona County Library in August. The library has donated 5,000 books amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 File, Star-Tribune

The spread of the novel coronavirus has closed a litany of facilities in the last couple weeks, the Natrona County Library among them. But the closure of the physical building doesn't mean the library isn't working to help make sure children and seniors have reading materials amid social distancing measures. 

The library has donated 5,000 picture books, easy readers, early chapter books and young adult fiction books and distributed them via the school district's takeaway meal program.

That program allows Natrona County School District families to pick up meals for their children at certain points throughout the county.

With the Natrona County School District closed to students until at least April 3, "The Natrona County Library recognized the importance of continuing to get books into the hands of our community's young readers," according to a press release sent Wednesday. 

The library donated roughly 400 large-print books to Natrona County Meals on Wheels as well, to be given to seniors isolated by the coronavirus. 

The library board will also be stocking "little free libraries" around town with books donated to the Friends of the Library program. 

“Just because our patrons aren’t allowed to come to the Library right now, doesn’t mean that our goals and commitments have changed,” said Lisa Scroggins, Natrona County Library executive director. 

Beyond donating books, the library has been offering additional digital services as well, including a Facebook Live storytime for children. All of the library's digital resources are accessible at natronacountylibrary.org

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

View Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News