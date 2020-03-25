Natrona County Library gifts 5,400 books to home-bound students, seniors

The spread of the novel coronavirus has closed a litany of facilities in the last couple weeks, the Natrona County Library among them. But the closure of the physical building doesn't mean the library isn't working to help make sure children and seniors have reading materials amid social distancing measures.

The library has donated 5,000 picture books, easy readers, early chapter books and young adult fiction books and distributed them via the school district's takeaway meal program.

That program allows Natrona County School District families to pick up meals for their children at certain points throughout the county.

With the Natrona County School District closed to students until at least April 3, "The Natrona County Library recognized the importance of continuing to get books into the hands of our community's young readers," according to a press release sent Wednesday.

The library donated roughly 400 large-print books to Natrona County Meals on Wheels as well, to be given to seniors isolated by the coronavirus.

The library board will also be stocking "little free libraries" around town with books donated to the Friends of the Library program.