Natrona County Library plans to reopen next week with new safety measures in place

The Natrona County Library plans to reopen next week with new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

When the library opens Tuesday, May 26, there will be new social distancing requirements, mandatory hand sanitizing, regular cleanings and outside pickup of books reserved online, according to a library announcement.

Masks won't be required for patrons, but will be mandatory for library staff.

To allow for safe social distancing, the library will limit the number of patrons in the building at any given time. That might result in waits, the library said. However, people who know what books they want can place an online hold on them ahead of time. Patrons will be notified when the books are ready and can pick them up at a designated point on the side of the building.

Items can be returned at the outside book drop on the first floor of the building. Every items that's returned will be subject to a 72-hour quarantine before being recirculated, which follows guidelines laid out by the CDC and the American Library Association.

Computers, printers, copiers, fax machines and reference services will not be available.