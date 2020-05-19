Natrona County Library plans to reopen next week with new safety measures in place

The Natrona County Library plans to reopen next week with new safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
When the library opens Tuesday, May 26, there will be new social distancing requirements, mandatory hand sanitizing, regular cleanings and outside pickup of books reserved online, according to a library announcement.
Masks won't be required for patrons, but will be mandatory for library staff.
To allow for safe social distancing, the library will limit the number of patrons in the building at any given time. That might result in waits, the library said. However, people who know what books they want can place an online hold on them ahead of time. Patrons will be notified when the books are ready and can pick them up at a designated point on the side of the building.
Items can be returned at the outside book drop on the first floor of the building. Every items that's returned will be subject to a 72-hour quarantine before being recirculated, which follows guidelines laid out by the CDC and the American Library Association.
Computers, printers, copiers, fax machines and reference services will not be available.
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first two hours of the day will be reserved for vulnerable populations: older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised patients. The library said it reserves the right to bar admittance to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Regular in-person programs and events remain canceled until it's safe for them to resume. The library said it hopes to begin programs again in the fall.
To learn more about the library's measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, visit www.natronacountylibrary.org/covid-19-updates/.
