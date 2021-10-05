Natrona County likely to pay $453K to maintain flights to Salt Lake City

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission, is ready to approve the state’s share of roughly $302,000 for the six-month guarantee once the terms of the agreement are finalized, commissioner William DeVore said.

While Casper has long been the only airport in Wyoming operating without any state subsidies, COVID has reduced both leisure and the more profitable business travel significantly.

Several members of the community testified at Tuesday evening’s meeting that losing the flights would mean fewer business opportunities coming to Casper, restricted access to out-of-state medical facilities and less competition at the airport.

Some commissioners said they were reluctant to allow government subsidies into the local airport, but agreed that losing the flight would hurt the county.

“It’s a lot of money for one flight a day, one in, one out,” commissioner Dave North said, “but I do understand its importance to the community... Hopefully the city will ... help us out a bit.”

Commissioners and public commenters noted that business travel to Casper has picked up slightly in recent weeks, with more set for the near future.