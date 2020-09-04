Natrona County man dies after contracting coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Natrona County man has died after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Friday.

The man was older and had health conditions that put him at higher risk for serious illnesses related to COVID-19, the department said in a statement. He had been hospitalized.

The man is the second person from Natrona County to die after contracting COVID-19. The announcement did not specify when the man had died or which hospital he had received treatment.

There have now been 42 deaths tied to coronavirus since the pandemic emerged in Wyoming in March.

On Tuesday, the health department announced four more deaths of Wyoming people who had contracted COVID-19.

The deaths included: