 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natrona County man dies after contracting coronavirus
View Comments
breaking top story

Natrona County man dies after contracting coronavirus

Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 NIAID-RML via AP

A Natrona County man has died after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Friday. 

The man was older and had health conditions that put him at higher risk for serious illnesses related to COVID-19, the department said in a statement. He had been hospitalized. 

The man is the second person from Natrona County to die after contracting COVID-19. The announcement did not specify when the man had died or which hospital he had received treatment.

There have now been 42 deaths tied to coronavirus since the pandemic emerged in Wyoming in March. 

On Tuesday, the health department announced four more deaths of Wyoming people who had contracted COVID-19.

The deaths included:

  • An older Fremont County woman who died in late August after being hospitalized in another state for treatment. The woman had health conditions that put her at greater risk for serious illness related to COVID-19;
  • An older Washakie County man who died in July after being hospitalized. The man had been exposed to the virus, health officials say, during an outbreak at Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center. That outbreak has resulted in seven deaths, six of which were Wyoming residents;
  • An older Lincoln County man who died in June and had been hospitalized in another state for treatment. The woman had health conditions that put her at greater risk for serious illness related to COVID-19;
  • An older Park County woman who died in July in an out-of-state hospital. She had been exposed to the virus in a long-term care facility in another state.
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News