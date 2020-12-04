Natrona County mask mandate extended into January

Natrona County's mask mandate has been extended through Jan. 8, health officials announced Friday.
The order originally went into effect Nov. 18 when County Health Officer Mark Dowell signed it. It was set to expire Friday.
Instead, it will remain in effect for more than a month longer.
“We have seen a tremendous number of deaths in our long-term care facilities and are seeing physical and emotional burnout amongst our dedicated healthcare providers,” Dowell said. “We will need to stick together and encourage each other to follow these regulations until we can provide everyone with a vaccine,” he said.
Natrona has been one of the hardest hit counties in Wyoming during this fall COVID-19 surge. Fifty-five coronavirus patients here have died from the virus, the most in the state. The county has recorded nearly 5,400 cases and had 1,140 active confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon, the second most in the state behind Laramie County.
Two Casper nursing homes -- Shepherd of the Valley and Rehabilitation and Wellness and Casper Mountain Rehabilitation -- account for the two highest death tolls among long-term care facilities in the state. Fifty deaths have been recorded so far between the two facilities.
Support Local Journalism
Given that reality, and with people gathering for the holidays, the updated order was put into effect to slow the virus' spread, county health officials said in a statement released Friday.
The order now covers children ages 12 and up as well as adults. It requires masks to be worn in most public places including businesses, government buildings, medical facilities and public transit. Face coverings are also required when entering or exiting a restaurant, bar and gym.
There are some exceptions, including private offices, at a restaurant table or while exercising at the gym. People with certain medical conditions are exempt, as are children.
Technically, violating the order could be a criminal offense, Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson said at a press conference at the time the order first went into effect. But local officials stressed that they wouldn’t be going around looking for mask violators. Instead, they said, they would respond if a business owner struggles to get a customer to comply and wants the person to leave.
So far, that has only happened once in Casper, police said recently. In that instance, the person who did not want to wear a mask at an east-side restaurant left once officers arrived. They did not issue any citations.
Wyoming does not have a statewide mask mandate, though most of the state's county health officers have called on Gov. Mark Gordon to enact one. Instead, 16 of 23 Wyoming counties have put into place their own local ordinances into place, as has the Wind River Reservation.
Star-Tribune staff writer Morgan Hughes contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!