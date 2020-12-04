Natrona County mask mandate extended into January

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Given that reality, and with people gathering for the holidays, the updated order was put into effect to slow the virus' spread, county health officials said in a statement released Friday.

The order now covers children ages 12 and up as well as adults. It requires masks to be worn in most public places including businesses, government buildings, medical facilities and public transit. Face coverings are also required when entering or exiting a restaurant, bar and gym.

There are some exceptions, including private offices, at a restaurant table or while exercising at the gym. People with certain medical conditions are exempt, as are children.

Technically, violating the order could be a criminal offense, Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson said at a press conference at the time the order first went into effect. But local officials stressed that they wouldn’t be going around looking for mask violators. Instead, they said, they would respond if a business owner struggles to get a customer to comply and wants the person to leave.