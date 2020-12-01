Natrona County mask mandate not creating calls for local law enforcement

"The intent is to get this disease under control in our community, and we can only do that if everybody pitches in and does the right thing," Nelson said then. "Are there going to be patrols? Is there any intent to issue citations? No. We're really looking for the community to come together and follow the guidelines and conditions in this order."

That's happened exactly once since then, according to Casper police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd. Employees at an east-side restaurant called police when a customer refused to wear a face covering. Restaurant representatives declined to serve the customer, they told officers who arrived.

The officers spoke with the customer, who left without an incident, Ladd said. Police did not issue any citations.

Law enforcement agencies in several jurisdictions in Wyoming have stressed they would not be actively looking for violations of county-wide mask orders that went into effect two weeks ago. Instead, most said they would respond to trespassing complaints if customers refused to abide by a business owner's request to follow the order.

"This does not mean that we will conduct masking patrols," Casper Mayor Steve Freel, himself a former police officer, said at a press conference two weeks ago. "We have absolutely zero interest in doing that."

