Natrona County now has second highest county unemployment rate in Wyoming

Almost 13 percent of Natrona County residents were unemployed during the month of April, according to new numbers from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Last April, Natrona County’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.

The dramatic jump means the county now has the second highest unemployment rate of all Wyoming counties, second only to Teton County, and closely followed by Sublette County.

Niobrara County had the lowest April unemployment rate, with 4.4 percent of those residents out of work last month.

Every Wyoming county saw an increased unemployment rate from April 2019 to this April, with overall rates ranging from less than 4.5 percent to more than 18 percent. That rise coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted widespread closures that have begin to ease of late.

The state’s overall unemployment rate for April was 9.2 percent, up from 3.8 a month earlier. While the increase has been dramatic, Wyoming has the fifth-lowest unemployment rate in the nation, figures show.

“Given the large number of layoffs and other economic disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in unemployment was widely expected,” the release from the state agency reads.

The release points to declines in “every major industry,” with leisure & hospitality, natural resources & mining, and retail trade being hit the hardest.

