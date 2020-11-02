Natrona County officials abruptly end meeting in the face of heckling

A meeting intended to discuss the surge of coronavirus cases in Natrona County and a possible mask order ended abruptly Monday after a hostile crowd repeatedly interrupted and heckled doctors and politicians who were trying to speak.

Natrona County Commissioner Rob Hendry moved to end the meeting about 45 minutes in after repeated interruptions that started just minutes after Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell began to discuss the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations.

Hendry and Vice Chairman Paul Bertoglio repeatedly begged the crowd to let Dowell and others on a stage at Casper College speak. However, their interruptions continued, prompting Hendry to finally call for the meeting's end. The other commissioners quickly agreed.

At one point, people in the crowd asked doctors how much Wyoming Medical Center received per COVID-19 death. Someone else asked Dowell why the hospital couldn't "just use what they gave" President Donald Trump when he was infected with coronavirus.

Afterward, Hendry told a Star-Tribune reporter that the meeting would likely not be rescheduled because it wouldn't be productive.