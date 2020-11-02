Natrona County officials abruptly end meeting in the face of heckling

A meeting intended to discuss the surge of coronavirus cases in Natrona County and a possible mask order ended abruptly Monday after a hostile crowd repeatedly interrupted and heckled doctors and politicians who were trying to speak.
Natrona County Commissioner Rob Hendry moved to end the meeting about 45 minutes in after repeated interruptions that started just minutes after Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell began to discuss the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations.
Hendry and Vice Chairman Paul Bertoglio repeatedly begged the crowd to let Dowell and others on a stage at Casper College speak. However, their interruptions continued, prompting Hendry to finally call for the meeting's end. The other commissioners quickly agreed.
At one point, people in the crowd asked doctors how much Wyoming Medical Center received per COVID-19 death. Someone else asked Dowell why the hospital couldn't "just use what they gave" President Donald Trump when he was infected with coronavirus.
Afterward, Hendry told a Star-Tribune reporter that the meeting would likely not be rescheduled because it wouldn't be productive.
County Attorney Eric Nelson began the meeting by clarifying that there was no intent to make any decisions at Monday's gathering — including a mask order vote. Laramie County passed a face mask order for public settings that took effect Monday, becoming the second county in the state to do so after Teton County.
The Wind River Reservation also passed a mask order this summer.
County Health Officer Dr. Ghazi Ghanem also spoke before the meeting ended, as did interim Wyoming Medical Center CEO Dr. J.J. Bleicher. Both implored the crowd to take seriously the pandemic, but were repeatedly interrupted by shouting members of the crowd.
WMC Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn, Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings and Casper College President Darren Divine were also scheduled to speak, Nelson said at the beginning of the meeting. However, the meeting was adjourned before they spoke.
Anna Kinder, director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, spoke at the start of the news conference and was not interrupted.
The crowd began heckling Dowell when he said that the coronavirus was not a political issue.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.
Natrona County Commissioner Rob Hendry (standing, left) tries to get audience members to allow County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell to discuss the state of COVID-19 in the county at a news conference Monday at Casper College.