Natrona County Parks without director for second time in a year

Natrona County is again without an official director for its nearly 11,000 acre parks system.

Tim Petrea, the previous parks director, left the position June 16, according to the county’s human resources department. Petrea took over the position Jan. 15.

His predecessor, Matt Buhler, left the position in September. Commissioners would not comment on the circumstances of his departure either.

County Commissioner Brook Kaufman would not comment on why Petrea left, nor on whether he resigned or was let go by the county. She did say the county is reevaluating how leadership within the department is structured, given the loss of multiple directors in the last year.

“Our parks department is an enormous undertaking for one person,” Kaufman said in an interview Tuesday morning.

Currently, the county’s Road and Bridge superintendent, Mike Haigler, is overseeing the department alongside other staff. Kaufman said Haigler will stay in that unofficial role “for the foreseeable future,” as he, the County Commission and the County Parks Advisory Board discuss what the future of the department will look like internally.