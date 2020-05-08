Natrona County places of worship could open by next weekend

Places of worship in Natrona County could be given the green light to reopen as early as next weekend, under a new local variance order local officials are hoping the state will approve this coming week.
Casper City Manager Carter Napier told the Star-Tribune on Friday that city, county and health officials have been working to develop a new variance to the existing state-issued public health orders imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19. That new variance order would specifically address churches and other places of worship and will impose restrictions "more effective and practical" for churches than the existing orders do, Napier said.
To craft the new order, local health officials have been contacting members of the religious community for input.
This process is still underway, Napier explained, so the new order isn't complete yet. Once complete, it will still need to be submitted to state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist for approval.
"The state has to give us that blessing," Napier said.
What restrictions churches would see under the new order are as yet unclear.
Napier anticipates the process to complete the order and have it approved by the state will take "the bulk" of next week. Local officials are hopeful, however, the order will be in effect by next Saturday.
Natrona County has already successfully submitted three variance orders to the state -- one allowed for personal care establishments, like gyms and salons, to reopen. Another allowed for outdoor dining and the most recent order allows restaurants to again offer dine-in service, albeit with limitations. More than half of Wyoming's counties have submitted similar orders relating to dine-in service.
Churches were never expressly mentioned in any of the state-issued public health orders released over the last two months. But religious institutions were still forced to close under an order limiting public or private gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel told the Star-Tribune on Thursday there had been discussions about whether a new order specifically mentioning places of worship would be necessary for their reopening considering they were never expressly mentioned in the original orders.
Napier said given the restrictions imposed in the order limiting gatherings, however, local officials felt an order specifically aimed at places of worship would be a safer and more efficient way to allow them to reopen.
It will also likely be faster than waiting for the state-issued gathering order to be lifted.
Napier stressed that while officials are hoping to reopen churches in the coming week, nothing in the age of COVID-19 is certain, and the situation may yet change.
