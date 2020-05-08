Natrona County places of worship could open by next weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Places of worship in Natrona County could be given the green light to reopen as early as next weekend, under a new local variance order local officials are hoping the state will approve this coming week.

Casper City Manager Carter Napier told the Star-Tribune on Friday that city, county and health officials have been working to develop a new variance to the existing state-issued public health orders imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19. That new variance order would specifically address churches and other places of worship and will impose restrictions "more effective and practical" for churches than the existing orders do, Napier said.

To craft the new order, local health officials have been contacting members of the religious community for input.

This process is still underway, Napier explained, so the new order isn't complete yet. Once complete, it will still need to be submitted to state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist for approval.

"The state has to give us that blessing," Napier said.

What restrictions churches would see under the new order are as yet unclear.