Natrona County residents again see spikes in property assessments; local leaders encourage them to appeal

Keating did not return multiple requests for comment for this article, so it’s unclear if the office has taken a different approach in assessing properties this year.

But taxpayers are seeing a difference.

Linda Crabb has been a real estate agent in Casper for 42 years.

“And I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said.

Her own land valuation went up by 300 percent this year. She said she’s seen the best booms and the biggest busts and there has never been this large of a discrepancy in her assessments from year to year.

Crabb appealed the assessment with Keating, thinking there’s no way her land, similar and just down the street from Carpenter’s, could have gone from being worth $17,000 to nearly $350,000 in one year.

She said Keating and several members of his team visited her property after she filed the appeal. They told her they would look at the adjustments she wanted added — the easements, the backyard that can't be built upon.

“But they want everything current,” she said they told her, saying that her land value hadn’t been updated since 2010.