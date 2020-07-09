Natrona County residents question assessor on property taxes

The other major difference, Keating contends, is that his office is the first to do the job correctly.

“This is the first year in Natrona County we have solid ground to stand on,” with property values, he said. “This is the first year in Natrona County that it’s been done right.”

Detailed as the presentation was, several residents were unsatisfied with the information provided.

The question and answer portion of the meeting grew combative at times, with Keating and taxpayers arguing over the details of individual properties and the process at-large.

Not all residents left feeling satisfied with the answers, with some expressing their frustrations as they walked out of the room after asking their questions.

One resident acknowledged Keating’s reasoning that land had been undervalued in the county before this year. He asked Keating why the values needed to be brought current in one year, which has caused financial stress for some residents.

Keating’s answer was twofold. He said if the office found inaccuracies, it was obliged to correct them at that time. He also said that because land has been undervalued, residents should look at it as if their taxes have been low for years, rather than too high now.