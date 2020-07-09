Natrona County residents question assessor on property taxes

At least 40 taxpayers sat spread throughout a large room Wednesday at the Natrona County Agriculture Resource and Learning Center, waiting to hear from county assessor Matt Keating.
Keating, now in his second year on the job, has faced scrutiny about the office’s valuations from residents and local officials who have questioned him in recent weeks about monumental increases in residents’ property values.
A record number of residents — nearly 3,000 — have appealed Keating’s valuations this year.
Keating’s office scheduled the midday informational meeting to address the mounting concerns.
The meeting was open to the public, but limited in capacity. Residents were required to register in advance, to ensure social distancing could be observed.
Keating began his Wednesday remarks by reiterating a point he has repeated since before taking the office in January 2019.
“We walked into a broken system,” he said, pointing to alleged mistakes made by the previous administration.
He has often said the county assessor’s office was “broken” before he was elected. He gave the example that “thousands of parcels” have been valued erroneously low for years.
The county assessor’s job is to determine the fair market value for a piece of property, or how much a reasonable person would be willing to pay for it. For residential properties, the valuation includes separate totals for the house and the land. The cost of a person’s property taxes depends on the combined values.
Keating ran for county assessor in 2018, vowing to correct alleged mistakes he said the office had been making.
“The Assessor is a very important position and when the office gets an assessment wrong, real harm comes to those affected,” Keating wrote in a column published by the Star-Tribune in August 2018, citing examples from residents of extreme inaccuracies in their charges.
Keating and his staff spent 45 minutes Wednesday going through a detailed presentation covering how structures are valued, how land is valued, what the county’s model is and how it is different this year.
One major change is what land the office is comparing parcels to. In the past, parcels of land that were used in comparisons sometimes lacked similarities, according to the assessor’s presentation.
The other major difference, Keating contends, is that his office is the first to do the job correctly.
“This is the first year in Natrona County we have solid ground to stand on,” with property values, he said. “This is the first year in Natrona County that it’s been done right.”
Detailed as the presentation was, several residents were unsatisfied with the information provided.
The question and answer portion of the meeting grew combative at times, with Keating and taxpayers arguing over the details of individual properties and the process at-large.
Not all residents left feeling satisfied with the answers, with some expressing their frustrations as they walked out of the room after asking their questions.
One resident acknowledged Keating’s reasoning that land had been undervalued in the county before this year. He asked Keating why the values needed to be brought current in one year, which has caused financial stress for some residents.
Keating’s answer was twofold. He said if the office found inaccuracies, it was obliged to correct them at that time. He also said that because land has been undervalued, residents should look at it as if their taxes have been low for years, rather than too high now.
Several taxpayers’ questions devolved into arguments between residents and the assessor’s office about details specific to that resident’s property. A handful were invited to meet with Keating at his office.
The meeting was advertised as informational to educate residents who had appealed their valuations on the process. Currently the Assessor’s office is reviewing each appeal. It will then send either a letter of no change, or an amended notice of assessment to each appellant.
In both of these situations, residents have the ability to continue with their appeal or withdraw. If they continue, they will receive a packet of information from the assessor’s office at least 30 days before making their case before the County Commissioners, who meet each year as the County Board of Equalization to hear property valuation appeals.
Keating said the office is working to process the appeals, but could not provide a timeline for processing the record number of appeals his office has received this year.
Keating has made past attempts to explain the assessment process in public forums. In late June, he spent 90 minutes during a public work session going back and forth with Casper City Council on how his office determines property values.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel has since said the council’s questions were not answered in that meeting. He said Tuesday the council is sending a letter to the State Board of Equalization, which oversees county assessor’s across the state.
That letter includes several examples of stark land value increases within Casper. Freel said the hope is the board will provide context as to why, or if, the values Keating previously defended are appropriate.
Frustrated residents are also hoping to take the matter into their own hands. David Carpenter and John Burd created the Natrona County Tax Payers Association to aid property owners in their appeals process. That effort includes a website with frequently asked questions about the property assessment appeals process.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
