Natrona County restaurants, bars OK'd to reopen as several counties loosen restrictions

Natrona County has successfully asked to reopen bars and restaurants to indoor patronage, as more than half of Wyoming's counties have asked the state to allow them to loosen up restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
County officials here announced earlier this week that they would open up the interior of bars, eateries and coffee shops to customers for the first time in nearly two months. The county joins a nearly a dozen others across Wyoming who've sought to open up businesses that had previously been limited because of the virus, amid a broader push by the state to give counties flexibility to customize their pandemic responses to their needs.
All of the reopenings -- in Natrona County and across the state -- come with restrictions, like how far patrons must be separated from one another, how food is handled, how staff are screened and protect themselves throughout the shift, who can touch what utensils and, in some cases, when bars must close. But the wave of loosened restrictions continues the state's march toward some form of normalcy, though officials across the state and country continue to warn that the virus is not gone and will likely linger here for the foreseeable future.
Goshen County opened its restaurants and will now allow for religious services (albeit with social distancing and capacity restrictions). Hot Springs, Uinta, Converse and Sweetwater counties have all been approved for similar measures.
Teton County is the 13th in the state to apply for a change to statewide orders. But unlike the other 12, it's asked for more stringent measures than the state has required. Last week, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced that barbershops, gyms, tattoo parlors and other commercial businesses could reopen on limited, restricted bases. Teton County requested -- and received -- approval to keep those businesses closed until mid-May.
In their requests, the various counties who've asked for more leniency have highlighted the relatively limited presence of the virus in their communities. The 12 counties who've been approved for looser restrictions have 142 confirmed and probable cases combined. Of those, 119 have recovered.
"(A)s of May 4, 2020, 502 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Uinta County, with a positivity rate of 1.4%, less than the Wyoming rate of 4%," the county wrote in its request.
Kim Proffit, the nurse manager in Uinta County, said the decision there was made "with a lot of discussion, a decision made with a broad group."
"Basically the hospital has had almost no one in their beds because they haven't done elective surgeries," she said. Facilities across the state have held off on holding elective procedures to preserve supplies and bed space. "The hospital had decent capacity, and the hospital has a lot of ventilators ... it could surge up to that many high-intensity beds."
Last week, the state hospital, located in Evansville, did widespread testing to see if there were any cases there without symptoms. The testing turned up zero new cases, with Proffit said was also influential in the county's decision.
The disease is much more present elsewhere in the state. In Fremont County, for instance, there are more cases than the 12 variance counties combined. With a spike of cases over the past 10 days, the county has 155 confirmed and nine probable patients, only 28 percent of whom have recovered. Laramie County has 163 confirmed and probable cases, and Teton County has 98. Neither Laramie nor Fremont County had applied for any variance as of Thursday morning.
