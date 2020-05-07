Natrona County restaurants, bars OK'd to reopen as several counties loosen restrictions

Goshen County opened its restaurants and will now allow for religious services (albeit with social distancing and capacity restrictions). Hot Springs, Uinta, Converse and Sweetwater counties have all been approved for similar measures.

Teton County is the 13th in the state to apply for a change to statewide orders. But unlike the other 12, it's asked for more stringent measures than the state has required. Last week, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced that barbershops, gyms, tattoo parlors and other commercial businesses could reopen on limited, restricted bases. Teton County requested -- and received -- approval to keep those businesses closed until mid-May.

In their requests, the various counties who've asked for more leniency have highlighted the relatively limited presence of the virus in their communities. The 12 counties who've been approved for looser restrictions have 142 confirmed and probable cases combined. Of those, 119 have recovered.

"(A)s of May 4, 2020, 502 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Uinta County, with a positivity rate of 1.4%, less than the Wyoming rate of 4%," the county wrote in its request.

Kim Proffit, the nurse manager in Uinta County, said the decision there was made "with a lot of discussion, a decision made with a broad group."