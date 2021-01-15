Natrona County run out of vaccines Friday after 'overwhelming response' from older residents

Natrona County ran out of doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday afternoon after “an overwhelming response” from residents ages 70 and older in the first days they’ve been eligible for the shots, county health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said.

The county started vaccinating residents in that group Wednesday, and Bloom said the appointment slots filled up quickly.

One local clinic approved to administer the vaccine received more than 400 voicemails in one day, and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department had 138 people on its waiting list as of Thursday night, Bloom said.

Bloom estimated 2,250 first vaccine doses were given in the county this week — a rough estimate as depending on the quality of the needle, one Pfizer vaccine vial can provide between five and six doses, she added. (Bloom could not yet offer an exact number because after vials are given to community providers, the county health department no longer tracks them. Instead, they are tracked on the Wyoming Immunization Registry, and there is a delay on relaying that information back to the department.)

Just under 5,000 doses have been delivered to Natrona County since they became available, and they all will have been doled out by the end of the day Friday.