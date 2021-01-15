Natrona County run out of vaccines Friday after 'overwhelming response' from older residents

Natrona County ran out of doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday afternoon after “an overwhelming response” from residents ages 70 and older in the first days they’ve been eligible for the shots, county health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said.
The county started vaccinating residents in that group Wednesday, and Bloom said the appointment slots filled up quickly.
One local clinic approved to administer the vaccine received more than 400 voicemails in one day, and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department had 138 people on its waiting list as of Thursday night, Bloom said.
Bloom estimated 2,250 first vaccine doses were given in the county this week — a rough estimate as depending on the quality of the needle, one Pfizer vaccine vial can provide between five and six doses, she added. (Bloom could not yet offer an exact number because after vials are given to community providers, the county health department no longer tracks them. Instead, they are tracked on the Wyoming Immunization Registry, and there is a delay on relaying that information back to the department.)
Just under 5,000 doses have been delivered to Natrona County since they became available, and they all will have been doled out by the end of the day Friday.
When more shots are available, Bloom said health officials will contact those on the wait lists first. Natrona County is slated to receive just 975 doses next week, and 975 the following week — meaning the pace of vaccinations is guaranteed to slow down as fewer shots will be available.
The county health department anticipates the doses it receives next week — which are expected to arrive by Wednesday — will all be spoken for within two to three days.
The department also anticipates it will be “into February” before all residents in the first priority age group who want the vaccine get one, according to a news release published Friday.
Bloom asks residents waiting for a vaccine to be patient. There are just five local providers including the health department offering the vaccines in the county right now, and it will take time for them to respond to messages.
The response among older residents is a stark contrast to that of earlier priority groups, which included emergency responders and health care workers. Just half of everyone offered the vaccine in those groups accepted it, according to the health department, though acceptance was closer to 80% among just clinical personnel, Bloom has said.
Statewide, over 21,000 first vaccine doses had been administered as of Friday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That’s about 52% of all doses that have been delivered to the state and covers about 3.7% of the state’s population.
Just under 15,000 additional doses are expected to arrive in Wyoming in the next two weeks, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
