Natrona County School District continues free student meals

Although this summer may not feel like summers of the past for Casper area families, one thing that parents with school-age students do not need to worry about is access to breakfast and lunch meals.

Students in the Natrona County School District will still have free breakfast and lunch meals available through the summer, even though the school year officially ended Monday.

The NCSD Food Service Department, with support from its board of trustees, has provided takeaway meals since mid-March, when onsite school was canceled due to COVID-19.

More sites have been added for the summer meal pickup, and all students are eligible. Students do not need to be on the Free and Reduced Lunch plan to receive free food. There is no application process and no questions asked.

Prepared meals are available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Friday, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.