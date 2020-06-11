Natrona County School District continues free student meals

Although this summer may not feel like summers of the past for Casper area families, one thing that parents with school-age students do not need to worry about is access to breakfast and lunch meals.
Students in the Natrona County School District will still have free breakfast and lunch meals available through the summer, even though the school year officially ended Monday.
The NCSD Food Service Department, with support from its board of trustees, has provided takeaway meals since mid-March, when onsite school was canceled due to COVID-19.
More sites have been added for the summer meal pickup, and all students are eligible. Students do not need to be on the Free and Reduced Lunch plan to receive free food. There is no application process and no questions asked.
Prepared meals are available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Friday, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
Meals are available at the following locations (addresses provided for non-school sites): Bar Nunn Elementary; Boys & Girls Clubs main branch, 1701 E. K St.; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin St.; Casper Rec Center, 1801 E. Fourth St.; Cottonwood Elementary; Evansville Elementary; Journey Elementary; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Midwest School; Mountain View Baptist Church, 4250 Poison Spider Rd.; Oregon Trail Elementary; Paradise Valley Elementary; Pineview Elementary; Poison Spider Elementary; Raven Crest Apartments, 4701 Tranquility Way; Roosevelt High School; Sagewood Elementary; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin St.; Verda James Elementary; and the housing area at 3420 Provence Court.
Those picking up meals are asked to follow the Casper-Natrona County Health Department's social distancing guidelines. Meals may be picked up for siblings and family members 18 years and under without students being present.
Signs will be outside each location to direct individuals to the meal pickup.
