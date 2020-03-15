Natrona County School District will provide free meals to students during closure

The Natrona County School District will provide free meals for students while its schools are closed.

Beginning Monday, the district's food service will provide takeaway meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to all people under 18, according to the district. Meals can be picked up at the following sites:

Verda James Elementary;

Paradise Valley Elementary;

Midwest School;

Lincoln Elementary; and

Casper Recreation Center.

Signage will be outside the sites to direct people to where they can find the meals.

The announcement about the meals came shortly after the district said it will close its schools through April 5. That announcement followed Gov. Mark Gordon's recommendation that all Wyoming schools close for the next three weeks to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The district intends to provide the meals through the entire length of the closure, a district spokeswoman said.

