Natrona County School District will provide free meals to students during closure
View Comments
breaking top story

Natrona County School District will provide free meals to students during closure

  • Updated
Southridge Elementary

Students sit for a presentation in the cafeteria section of Southridge Elementary School in 2014.

 File, Star-Tribune

The Natrona County School District will provide free meals for students while its schools are closed.

Beginning Monday, the district's food service will provide takeaway meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to all people under 18, according to the district. Meals can be picked up at the following sites:

  • Verda James Elementary;
  • Paradise Valley Elementary;
  • Midwest School;
  • Lincoln Elementary; and 
  • Casper Recreation Center. 

Signage will be outside the sites to direct people to where they can find the meals. 

The announcement about the meals came shortly after the district said it will close its schools through April 5. That announcement followed Gov. Mark Gordon's recommendation that all Wyoming schools close for the next three weeks to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The district intends to provide the meals through the entire length of the closure, a district spokeswoman said.

View Comments
4
1
1
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News