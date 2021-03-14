 Skip to main content
Natrona County schools cancel Monday classes due to snowstorm
School buses sit outside the Natrona County School District's Special Education Services building during a 2019 winter storm in Casper. 

 Alan Rogers file, Star-Tribune

Natrona County schools will close Monday to the snowstorm currently battering Wyoming.

"Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard-like conditions, NCSD Schools and District Offices will be closed tomorrow, March 15th, 2021," the district wrote in announcement. 

School buildings and district facilities will both be closed. Buses will not run and activities have been canceled.

The announcement said district officials had met with members of Natrona County Emergency Management and that county officials had urged no unnecessary travel. 

Along with Natrona schools, the University of Wyoming and Casper College announced classes would be canceled Monday due to the storm.

