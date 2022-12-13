Natrona County schools stay open as storm closes other districts in Wyoming

Natrona County schools remained open this morning but others in Wyoming closed due to the powerful winter storm sweeping over the state.

In a message posted at 5:30 a.m., Natrona County School District said all buildings and classes would remain open today.

"We will continue to monitor current and projected weather conditions throughout the day and into the week," the district said.

Meanwhile, some other district around the state announced closures including:

Glenrock schools;

Fremont County School District No. 25 (Riverton);

Buffalo schools;

Laramie County Community College.

