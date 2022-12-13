 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Natrona County schools stay open as storm closes other districts in Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0

Video courtesy Wyoming Department of Transportation

Natrona County schools remained open this morning but others in Wyoming closed due to the powerful winter storm sweeping over the state.

In a message posted at 5:30 a.m., Natrona County School District said all buildings and classes would remain open today. 

"We will continue to monitor current and projected weather conditions throughout the day and into the week," the district said. 

Meanwhile, some other district around the state announced closures including:

  • Glenrock schools;
  • Fremont County School District No. 25 (Riverton);
  • Buffalo schools;
  • Laramie County Community College.

For more on the storm, including road closures, click here.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lula's win certified: Bolsonaro supporters clash with police, set fires in Brasilia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News