Natrona County schools will hold virtual classes on Wednesday due to the blizzard, the school district announced Tuesday night.
All schools and buildings will be closed. District transportation will not run.
"Students are provided technology resources to bring home in the event of an inclement weather day," the district wrote. "Please follow the directions provided by your child’s school for more information regarding the next steps for virtual learning."
Even by Wyoming standards, the storm sweeping over the state is massive. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour were forecast, with wind gusts of 40 mph to 60 mph expected.
At least 6 inches of snow was likely to fall in most places, with many communities forecast to receive move than a foot.
By Tuesday evening, only hours after the cold front moved over the area, portions of all three of Wyoming's major interstates were closed.
PHOTOS: Snow day in Casper
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday at Washington Park. With schools closed, many young people visited the park to enjoy the snow.
Kids flock to Washington Park on Tuesday after heavy snow closed Casper area schools. The storm caused multiple closures around Natrona County.
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Ember Mielke pulls her sled up Washington Park's hill during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Cooper Skiles zooms down Washington Park during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Jorge Regiosa adjusts his daughter Kayla's face mask to protect her from the cold while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Kayla Regiosa covers up to protect her from the cold while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Kids, families and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Twins Ember and Ethan Mielke go down Washington Park's hill together during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Rory Catellier goes airborne while sledding Tuesday at Washington Park.
Ethan Mielke's hair is coated with snow on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Ember Mielke helps getting her coat taken off by her dad after overheating while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Kids fly down the hill towards man-made jumps on their sleds during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
William Blair launches off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Dylan Mielke runs up Washington Park's hill with his sled during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Snow covers Casper on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Ben Catellier smiles after wipe out while sledding with his brother and grandfather during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Community members cross country ski during a snow day on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Ethan Mielke sleds down Washington Park's hill on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Bradley, Ivan and Jake go down Washington Park's hill together during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Friends William Blair, Cooper Skiles, Hunter Pickett and Aiden Thew build a jump to go off of during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Hunter Pickett launches off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
