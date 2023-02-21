Natrona County schools will hold virtual classes on Wednesday due to the blizzard, the school district announced Tuesday night.

All schools and buildings will be closed. District transportation will not run.

"Students are provided technology resources to bring home in the event of an inclement weather day," the district wrote. "Please follow the directions provided by your child’s school for more information regarding the next steps for virtual learning."

Even by Wyoming standards, the storm sweeping over the state is massive. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour were forecast, with wind gusts of 40 mph to 60 mph expected.

At least 6 inches of snow was likely to fall in most places, with many communities forecast to receive move than a foot.

By Tuesday evening, only hours after the cold front moved over the area, portions of all three of Wyoming's major interstates were closed.

