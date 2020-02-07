Natrona County seeks public input on natural resource plan

But counties don’t have to update their plans annually. The push to do this now comes down to a piece of legislation passed by the state Legislature last year (House Bill 54, now House Enrolled Act 22). That bill provided counties with up to $50,000 to either initiate or rework their federal and state public land management plans.

The plan is comprehensive in its scope of natural resources and county demographic information, but it’s also limited to what they know about the county today, County Commissioner Forrest Chadwick said.

“This is what we have here today; it’s gonna change,” he said, explaining that what goes into the plan now isn’t the be-all and end-all of natural resource planning for the county. The plan can be updated.

If members of the public would like their input considered in the formation of the plan, they’re being encouraged to fill out a survey available on the Natrona County website or at s.surveyplanet.com/T-qNR8IB.

Getting these surveys turned in isn’t only important for public participation. Dessa said it’s invaluable to have a written record of public priorities when forming the plan. Survey responses will be accepted through April, but for the input to be used in the report they must be finished by April 1.

A draft of the plan, with tentative recommendations for DJ&A, is also available on the county’s website. The county will continually update the webpage with documents and updates on the planning process.

