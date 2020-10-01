 Skip to main content
Natrona County sees record number of COVID-19 cases in September
COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County recorded more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in September, far exceeding totals for past months, local health officials said Thursday. 

On Sept. 1, Natrona County had recorded 291 cases of the virus over the first six months of the pandemic. On the first day of October, that number stood at 626 -- an increase of 115%.

Many of the cases have been linked to widespread community transmission, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said in a statement.

"Within the month, CNCHD identified cases affecting almost every sector, population and setting within our community," the statement reads. "These impacts have been high within the medical community including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, medical clinics and offices, and even within the Casper-Natrona County Health Department."

All confirmed positive cases and close, high-risk exposure contacts have been isolated or excluded from work thanks to extensive contract tracing, the health department said.

"Although these situations are acted upon quickly, the impacts are vast," the health department said. "This places a great burden on staff, patients, families, businesses, and ultimately, the community."

The department stressed that visiting medical facilities within the county remains safe and that people should not delay care due to the rise in cases.

The surge in Natrona County cases mirrors a similar rise statewide and around the Mountain West. For example, on Thursday, Wyoming had more than 1,000 active confirmed cases in the state for the first time since the pandemic began in March. The state also set a high for hospitalized patients with 27.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

