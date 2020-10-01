Natrona County sees record number of COVID-19 cases in September

Natrona County recorded more than 300 new COVID-19 cases in September, far exceeding totals for past months, local health officials said Thursday.

On Sept. 1, Natrona County had recorded 291 cases of the virus over the first six months of the pandemic. On the first day of October, that number stood at 626 -- an increase of 115%.

Many of the cases have been linked to widespread community transmission, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said in a statement.

"Within the month, CNCHD identified cases affecting almost every sector, population and setting within our community," the statement reads. "These impacts have been high within the medical community including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, medical clinics and offices, and even within the Casper-Natrona County Health Department."

All confirmed positive cases and close, high-risk exposure contacts have been isolated or excluded from work thanks to extensive contract tracing, the health department said.

"Although these situations are acted upon quickly, the impacts are vast," the health department said. "This places a great burden on staff, patients, families, businesses, and ultimately, the community."