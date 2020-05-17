Natrona County survey shows mixed feelings about effect pandemic will leave on daily life

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For some, things post COVID-19 will never be the same. Others expect the world will go back to “mostly” normal.

A survey conducted by Visit Casper, the business arm of Natrona County’s travel and tourism board, shows that at least locally, people are somewhat split on what the world after this pandemic will look like — and what they’ll be comfortable doing right away.

The survey asked how soon — if ever — residents would be comfortable doing 11 different otherwise routine activities. For every activity, at least a handful of respondents said they would never do it again.

The activities ranged from going to a gym class to going out to dinner to taking public transit. In every case, at least a few said they won't do it again.

Another question asked how certain areas of people’s lives — shopping habits, work life, travel, etc. — would be different after the pandemic is over. For most of these areas of life, the majority of responses said things will likely be “mostly the same.” But in each category at least 30 percent of responses indicated things would still feel somewhat or very different.