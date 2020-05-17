Natrona County survey shows mixed feelings about effect pandemic will leave on daily life

For some, things post COVID-19 will never be the same. Others expect the world will go back to “mostly” normal.
A survey conducted by Visit Casper, the business arm of Natrona County’s travel and tourism board, shows that at least locally, people are somewhat split on what the world after this pandemic will look like — and what they’ll be comfortable doing right away.
The survey asked how soon — if ever — residents would be comfortable doing 11 different otherwise routine activities. For every activity, at least a handful of respondents said they would never do it again.
The activities ranged from going to a gym class to going out to dinner to taking public transit. In every case, at least a few said they won't do it again.
Another question asked how certain areas of people’s lives — shopping habits, work life, travel, etc. — would be different after the pandemic is over. For most of these areas of life, the majority of responses said things will likely be “mostly the same.” But in each category at least 30 percent of responses indicated things would still feel somewhat or very different.
In broad terms, the results show that at least for some, the world in the wake of COVID-19 will be different, whether that means a change in how someone commutes or a complete overhaul of how they socialize.
Visit Casper conducted the survey via Facebook and received 700 total responses. Not all participants answered all questions, however, so not every question represents 700 responses.
Still, every question received more than 500 responses. Brook Kaufmann, Visit Casper's CEO, said 400 responses are necessary to be a statistically valid sample for the size of the county. Because the survey was disseminated on Facebook, the age makeup of respondents skews slightly off of Natrona County’s demographics.
Almost 60 percent of the survey’s responses came from those 55 years or older, while Natrona County’s median age is 36 years old.
Most respondents think the current situation — both “medical and economic” — will improve in the next month, and most said they were at least somewhat comfortable with local businesses returning to normal operations. But the vast majority said they don’t plan on traveling again for at least the next 2-3 months.
Kaufman has pointed to these travel concerns in discussing how and when the local tourism industry may bounce back.
In the nine weeks since Wyoming’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, a litany of large event cancellations have devastated plans for a prosperous tourism season. Those cancellations include College National Finals Rodeo, state athletic tournaments and numerous concerts and exhibitions at the Casper Events Center.
The impact on the local economy has been immediate, with considerable dips in monthly sales tax and lodging tax collections since the pandemic’s beginning in Wyoming. Under a worst-case scenario, the county could lose $1 million in lodging tax receipts alone in the next year.
As for sales tax collections, the Casper City Council in a work session this week tentatively approved more than $9 million in capital budget cuts over the next 12-18 months to adjust to the likely low sales tax collections in coming months.
Kaufmann has said she's hopeful, despite the present circumstances, given the record tourism year Natrona County had in 2019, during which about 100,000 more people visited the area than did in calendar year 2018.
“The good news is, when the opportunity is there, tourism in Natrona County is alive and well,” Kaufmann said at the time.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.