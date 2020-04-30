Natrona County to accept requests from businesses for exemptions from public health orders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Natrona County health officials are now accepting requests from businesses to exempt them from from the newly extended public health orders.

State health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist extended three statewide orders earlier this week, measures that have been in place for more than a month in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The latest orders are less stringent than previous iterations: They now allow for barbershops, tattoo parlors and similar businesses to reopen with certain restrictions.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said Thursday the county has received requests relating to the state order barring gatherings of 10 or more people. She said the requests could be about church services or dance studios trying to hold recitals. Restaurants who want to have some form of in-person dining may also apply.