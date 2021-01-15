 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natrona County to run out of vaccines Friday after 'overwhelming response' from older residents
View Comments
breaking top story
COVID-19 VACCINE

Natrona County to run out of vaccines Friday after 'overwhelming response' from older residents

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Vaccine

Registered nurse Hilary Cage administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Brian Dixon of the Casper Fire Department on Dec. 16 at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County will run out of doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday afternoon after “an overwhelming response” from residents ages 70 and older in the first days they’ve been eligible for the shots, county health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said.

The county started vaccinating residents in that group Wednesday, and Bloom said the appointment slots filled up quickly.

One local clinic approved to administer the vaccine received more than 400 voicemails in one day, and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department had 138 people on its waiting list as of Thursday night, Bloom said.

Bloom estimated 2,250 first vaccine doses were given in the county this week — a rough estimate as depending on the quality of the needle, one Pfizer vaccine vial can provide between five and six doses, she added. (Bloom could not yet offer an exact number because after vials are given to community providers, the county health department no longer tracks them. Instead, they are tracked on the Wyoming Immunization Registry, and there is a delay on relaying that information back to the department.)

Just under 5,000 doses have been delivered to Natrona County since they became available, and they all will have been doled out by the end of the day Friday.

When more shots are available, Bloom said health officials will contact those on the wait lists first. Natrona County is slated to receive just 975 doses next week, and 975 the following week — meaning the pace of vaccinations is guaranteed to slow down as fewer shots will be available.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county health department anticipates the doses it receives next week — which are expected to arrive by Wednesday — will all be spoken for within two to three days.

The department also anticipates it will be “into February” before all residents in the first priority age group who want the vaccine get one, according to a news release published Friday.

Bloom asks residents waiting for a vaccine to be patient. There are just five local providers including the health department offering the vaccines in the county right now, and it will take time for them to respond to messages.

The response among older residents is a stark contrast to that of earlier priority groups, which included emergency responders and health care workers. Just half of everyone offered the vaccine in those groups accepted it, according to the health department, though acceptance was closer to 80% among just clinical personnel, Bloom has said.

Statewide, over 21,000 first vaccine doses had been administered as of Friday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That’s about 52% of all doses that have been delivered to the state and covers about 3.7% of the state’s population.

Just under 15,000 additional doses are expected to arrive in Wyoming in the next two weeks, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Getting the vaccine

If you live in Natrona County and fall into a priority category in Phase 1a, or Phase 1b 1-3, the local health department asks that you leave a message for one of the following providers to schedule an appointment. There are wait lists, and you may have to wait a day or two to receive a call back, according to the health department.

Mesa Primary Care Clinic

3632 American Way

307-233-7280

University of Wyoming Family Practice

1522 E. A St.

307-234-6161

Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming

5000 Blackmore Rd.

307-233-6085

Platte River Family Practice

1900 E. 1st St.

307-577-7737

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News