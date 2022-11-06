 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Natrona County voters will have plenty to decide Tuesday

  • 0
Election day in Casper

A woman votes in the primary election on Aug. 16 at the Natrona County Library in Casper. Local voters will decide Tuesday on a host of municipal and county races, along with the 1-cent tax.

 Madeline Carter file, Star-Tribune

While a number of local offices in Natrona County — like county assessor, sheriff, clerk and treasurer — were decided in August, plenty more are still up in the air.

Voters will decide soon on town and city councils, the county commission and whether to extend the 1-cent tax for the 17th time. And while the outcomes of many legislative and statewide races appear to be a forgone conclusion, the local contests have been tightly contested.

Here’s a recap of some of the most important races that local residents will be voting on come Tuesday.

Election results: Natrona County local races

Natrona County Commission

Four county commission seats are open this fall.

One is uncontested — former Casper City Council member and mayor Steve Freel won the seat over incumbent Rob Hendry in August.

People are also reading…

The so-called 'midterm curse' is when the sitting president's party loses seats in midterm elections. Since the end of World War II, the commander in chief's party has gained seats in the House of Representatives only twice. In 1998 Democrats gained five seats during former President Bill Clinton's second midterm. It happened only a month before the House impeached Clinton on charges of perjury, obstruction of justice and abuse of power."What I want the American people to know, what I want Congress to know is that I am profoundly sorry for all I have done wrong in words and deeds," said Clinton.  Carlos Algara is an assistant professor of politics and government at Claremont Graduate University."President Clinton was fairly popular heading into the 1998 election and Republicans in Congress were not. The economy was doing well, people were sort of responding to the president, they viewed the impeachment, Lewinsky situation as an overreach," said Algara.The second time a sitting president did well in the midterms was just four years later. And once again, the circumstances were highly unusual. It was after 9/11 when George W. Bush rode a wave of patriotism. "I can hear you and the rest of the world hears you, and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon," said Bush. "2002 was an unprecedented election cycle because we had a very popular president after a terrorist attack. George W. Bush has the highest or one of the highest approval ratings in 2001 and 2002," said Algara. That midterm saw Republicans gain two Senate seats and eight House seats. But those are the only exceptions to the midterm curse. So why do we usually see the incumbent president's party have bad midterms? "One explanation is that the president's party is overexposed. That the president carried districts that generally his party doesn't do well in the previous two years, and so those districts are reverting back to form," said Algara. The theory is that once voters win the White House, they tend to sit out the lower profile midterms, while the losers are mad and motivated. SEE MORE: FBI To Monitor Election Day Threats, Fraud and Complaints"So the people who show up to vote in these midterm election years, are generally people that don't approve of the president's handling of the job," said Algara. Newsy looked at three midterms where the incumbent president's party lost significantly in House races: 2008, when President George W. Bush's approval was at about 25%, 2010 when President Obama's approval rating was at around 45% and 2018 when President Trump's approval rating was at 38%. In each year the president's party took a beating. Now to the present day, 2022 President Joe Biden's approval rating is hovering in the low to mid 40s. It comes as Americans cite inflation as their top concern, followed by crime."Well its a long way home the fact is we've been divided for so long," said President Biden. Explanations aside, history and public dissatisfaction with the White House, does not bode well for President Biden at least in the House. But the battle for the Senate, where Democrats hope to hold and even perhaps expand their majority, is a different story. "So Senate elections are statewide, candidate quality is perceived to be a fairly big determinant where as every House seat is up right, also the Senate only has a third of the seats up every year," said Algara.Because all 435 members of the House are up for reelection, it's a much better gauge of the popular mood. While the Senate just a third of senators each mid-term, 34 in all is much more dependent on individual candidates. So if history teaches us that the Democrats are likely to lose the House and would be lucky to hold the Senate, what makes 2022 any different?Democrats are hoping the Supreme Court's rejection of Roe vs Wade will motivate voters to break the historical pattern and turn up on election day. And if they're not voting for abortion rights, Democrats hope they'll be voting against Donald Trump. "And so Democrats want this election to be a referendum on abortion, and to be a policy battle, proxy battle with President Trump which is what worked effectively in the last election cycle," said Algara. "In some respects this election cycle is a little bit unprecedented because the former president is playing such a large role on the campaign trail."It's a complicated series of questions. How angry are voters at the state of the economy, or will abortion be the issue that re-writes history once again? And how do they feel about empowering Donald Trump with 2024 right around the corner? 

Freel will finish up the final two years of former commissioner Brook Kaufman’s term. She left to take a job in Rapid City earlier this year.

Five candidates will compete for the remaining three seats, which are all four-year terms.

The three Republican candidates include challenger Dallas Laird and incumbents James Milne and Peter Nicolaysen.

Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council member, led the primary with 23% of the vote. Laird wants to raise county employee salaries, and use the approximately $120 million the county reaped from the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center for infrastructure projects like water line repairs.

Three challengers vie for Natrona County commission seats

Laird has been harshly critical of the commission’s current leadership, leveling accusations of incompetence and greed against its members.

In the primary, Nicolaysen took second with 20.1% of votes. Nicolaysen was appointed to the commission in April after Kaufman’s departure, and is advocating for responsible spending and downsizing county government.

Milne, also in his firm term, followed with 14.6%. He wants to prioritize improving pay and benefits for county employees, and updating planning and zoning regulations.

In the general election, the three will also go up against Democrat Tom Radosevich and Libertarian Shawn Johnson.

Radosevich, a doctor and director at Wyoming Recovery, is advocating for improving county parks and trails, and for the completion of the Nordic Trails Center. He also supports environmental sustainability and expanding access to the county’s public lands.

Johnson is a legal assistant and former Casper City Council member. He previously served as deputy sheriff and a medic in the U.S. Army. Johnson wants to prioritize maintaining county roads and parks, and improving pay for county employees.

Casper City Council

Four Casper City Council seats are up for grabs: two in Ward 3, one in Ward 1 and another in Ward 2.

City council is non-partisan, so its members aren’t labeled Republican or Democrat. Terms on the council last four years.

The most popular candidates in each race proceeded from the August primary. In the Ward 1 and 2 races, the leading candidates won by just a few percentage points — meaning Tuesday’s could be close.

Don’t forget, you can only vote for people running to represent the ward you live in. Ward 1 lies between Poplar and Beverly streets, north of 21st Street. Ward 2 covers everything west of Poplar, and Ward 3 lies east of Beverly.

Casper City Council election field set for November

Council member Jai-Ayla Sutherland, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in September 2021, will face off against challenger Gena Jensen for Ward 1.

Sutherland took 28.7% of the vote in the primary. Sutherland, who works in global anti-violence policy, has voiced support for prioritizing funding for infrastructure and city operations.

Jensen won 24.4% of the vote in August. She currently serves as the executive director of the National Historic Trails Center Foundation. She wants to get a lodging tax passed in Casper, which would let the city pull in more tax money from tourists.

The winner will join sitting Ward 1 representatives Bruce Knell, who serves as vice mayor, and Amber Pollock.

Michael Bond, an education teacher and former Natrona County School District administrator, is competing against business owner Eric Paulson for Ward 2.

Bond took home the most votes in the primary with 29.4%. He wants to prioritize supporting local businesses, maintaining city services and growing partnerships with other municipalities and organizations around the state.

Eric Paulson earned 24.9% of votes. Paulson is in favor of cutting city spending, and has criticized city subsidies for things like the Ford Wyoming Center and Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

Paulson drew criticism last month when he accused a substitute teacher of being a “pedophile” at a Natrona County school board meeting. The remarks came after the teacher voiced support for the Kelly Walsh High School’s library keeping a book that discusses gender identity and sexuality.

Two other Ward 2 seats — held by Lisa Engebretsen and Kyle Gamroth — aren’t up for election this year.

Four candidates are in the running for Ward 3’s two open seats: Mayor Ray Pacheco, Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum.

Mayor Ray Pacheco took a sizable lead in the primary, winning 39.5% of votes. Pacheco is in his second term on the council, and is serving his second year as Casper’s mayor.

Pacheco has previously said he’s running to see that some of the city’s long-term projects — like street repairs — are completed. He’s also voiced support for continuing city subsidies for local nonprofits and facilities.

Haskins, a financial manager, took second, with 24% of votes. Haskins has said that background will make her well-suited for working on the city budget and other planning matters, and that she supports prioritizing road maintenance.

Warren, who earned 14.4% of the vote, previously ran for city council in 2020. Warren comes from a retail background, and is advocating for cutting city spending and reducing government overreach.

Trevor Mahlum, a career educator, came in fourth with 10.8%. Mahlum has previously said he’s interested in issues including park maintenance and city planning.

Steve Cathey holds the one remaining Ward 3 seat, which is not open this year.

Mills mayoral race

Mills voters on Tuesday will choose between incumbent Mayor Seth Coleman and and challenger Leah Juarez, who in 2019 pushed for his resignation.

Juarez dominated the primary, earning 49% of votes. Coleman pulled in 28.5%.

If elected, Juarez has said she’d prioritize improving Mill’s infrastructure, including roads and water lines.

Juarez runs a spa in Casper. She first got involved in local politics in 2018, when she became the face of the movement to save the Mills Fire Department from budget cuts. The following year, she called for Coleman to resign.

Mills mayor to face challenger that once called for his resignation

She was also in the running to fill a legislative seat in 2020 after former Rep. Bunky Loucks announced him retirement. (The Natrona County Commission ending up tapping Kevin O’Hearn for the role.)

Coleman is a former Mills council member who’s been mayor since 2016. He was appointed to take over for Marrolyce Wilson, who resigned after it was discovered the town treasurer stole more than $60,000 in public funds.

Coleman, like Juarez, wants to focus on bettering Mills’ utilities. He would also continue his efforts to developing the city’s riverfront, attracting new businesses and opening a new charter school, he told the Star-Tribune in September.

1-cent tax

In addition to local races, Natrona County voters will decide whether or not to renew the 1-cent tax.

The 1-cent tax applies to everything bought in Natrona County, not counting food from grocery stores and other tax-exempt items.

It adds another penny to Wyoming’s statewide 4% sales tax. In other words, for every dollar you spend in Natrona County, you’re charged an additional five cents. Four pennies go to the state, and one stays local.

What does Natrona County's right turn mean for the 1-cent tax?

For the last 48 years, the 1% county sales tax has been approved every time it’s been on the ballot. It helps municipalities maintain their infrastructures, pay for emergency services and support local nonprofits. Smaller towns even use the 1-cent tax to pay employees.

With Natrona County inching farther to the right, small-government and anti-tax sentiments are growing, however. There’s also inflation, which gives voters more reason to pinch pennies.

If it fails, the tax would be repealed effective Jan. 1. If not, it’ll stick around for another four years.

A survey of county residents found that, as of April, 62% were “very likely” to approve the 1-cent tax again.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News