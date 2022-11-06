Natrona County voters will have plenty to decide Tuesday

While a number of local offices in Natrona County — like county assessor, sheriff, clerk and treasurer — were decided in August, plenty more are still up in the air.

Voters will decide soon on town and city councils, the county commission and whether to extend the 1-cent tax for the 17th time. And while the outcomes of many legislative and statewide races appear to be a forgone conclusion, the local contests have been tightly contested.

Here’s a recap of some of the most important races that local residents will be voting on come Tuesday.

Natrona County Commission

Four county commission seats are open this fall.

One is uncontested — former Casper City Council member and mayor Steve Freel won the seat over incumbent Rob Hendry in August.

Freel will finish up the final two years of former commissioner Brook Kaufman’s term. She left to take a job in Rapid City earlier this year.

Five candidates will compete for the remaining three seats, which are all four-year terms.

The three Republican candidates include challenger Dallas Laird and incumbents James Milne and Peter Nicolaysen.

Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council member, led the primary with 23% of the vote. Laird wants to raise county employee salaries, and use the approximately $120 million the county reaped from the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center for infrastructure projects like water line repairs.

Laird has been harshly critical of the commission’s current leadership, leveling accusations of incompetence and greed against its members.

In the primary, Nicolaysen took second with 20.1% of votes. Nicolaysen was appointed to the commission in April after Kaufman’s departure, and is advocating for responsible spending and downsizing county government.

Milne, also in his firm term, followed with 14.6%. He wants to prioritize improving pay and benefits for county employees, and updating planning and zoning regulations.

In the general election, the three will also go up against Democrat Tom Radosevich and Libertarian Shawn Johnson.

Radosevich, a doctor and director at Wyoming Recovery, is advocating for improving county parks and trails, and for the completion of the Nordic Trails Center. He also supports environmental sustainability and expanding access to the county’s public lands.

Johnson is a legal assistant and former Casper City Council member. He previously served as deputy sheriff and a medic in the U.S. Army. Johnson wants to prioritize maintaining county roads and parks, and improving pay for county employees.

Casper City Council

Four Casper City Council seats are up for grabs: two in Ward 3, one in Ward 1 and another in Ward 2.

City council is non-partisan, so its members aren’t labeled Republican or Democrat. Terms on the council last four years.

The most popular candidates in each race proceeded from the August primary. In the Ward 1 and 2 races, the leading candidates won by just a few percentage points — meaning Tuesday’s could be close.

Don’t forget, you can only vote for people running to represent the ward you live in. Ward 1 lies between Poplar and Beverly streets, north of 21st Street. Ward 2 covers everything west of Poplar, and Ward 3 lies east of Beverly.

Council member Jai-Ayla Sutherland, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in September 2021, will face off against challenger Gena Jensen for Ward 1.

Sutherland took 28.7% of the vote in the primary. Sutherland, who works in global anti-violence policy, has voiced support for prioritizing funding for infrastructure and city operations.

Jensen won 24.4% of the vote in August. She currently serves as the executive director of the National Historic Trails Center Foundation. She wants to get a lodging tax passed in Casper, which would let the city pull in more tax money from tourists.

The winner will join sitting Ward 1 representatives Bruce Knell, who serves as vice mayor, and Amber Pollock.

Michael Bond, an education teacher and former Natrona County School District administrator, is competing against business owner Eric Paulson for Ward 2.

Bond took home the most votes in the primary with 29.4%. He wants to prioritize supporting local businesses, maintaining city services and growing partnerships with other municipalities and organizations around the state.

Eric Paulson earned 24.9% of votes. Paulson is in favor of cutting city spending, and has criticized city subsidies for things like the Ford Wyoming Center and Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

Paulson drew criticism last month when he accused a substitute teacher of being a “pedophile” at a Natrona County school board meeting. The remarks came after the teacher voiced support for the Kelly Walsh High School’s library keeping a book that discusses gender identity and sexuality.

Two other Ward 2 seats — held by Lisa Engebretsen and Kyle Gamroth — aren’t up for election this year.

Four candidates are in the running for Ward 3’s two open seats: Mayor Ray Pacheco, Brandy Haskins, Woody Warren and Trevor Mahlum.

Mayor Ray Pacheco took a sizable lead in the primary, winning 39.5% of votes. Pacheco is in his second term on the council, and is serving his second year as Casper’s mayor.

Pacheco has previously said he’s running to see that some of the city’s long-term projects — like street repairs — are completed. He’s also voiced support for continuing city subsidies for local nonprofits and facilities.

Haskins, a financial manager, took second, with 24% of votes. Haskins has said that background will make her well-suited for working on the city budget and other planning matters, and that she supports prioritizing road maintenance.

Warren, who earned 14.4% of the vote, previously ran for city council in 2020. Warren comes from a retail background, and is advocating for cutting city spending and reducing government overreach.

Trevor Mahlum, a career educator, came in fourth with 10.8%. Mahlum has previously said he’s interested in issues including park maintenance and city planning.

Steve Cathey holds the one remaining Ward 3 seat, which is not open this year.

Mills mayoral race

Mills voters on Tuesday will choose between incumbent Mayor Seth Coleman and and challenger Leah Juarez, who in 2019 pushed for his resignation.

Juarez dominated the primary, earning 49% of votes. Coleman pulled in 28.5%.

If elected, Juarez has said she’d prioritize improving Mill’s infrastructure, including roads and water lines.

Juarez runs a spa in Casper. She first got involved in local politics in 2018, when she became the face of the movement to save the Mills Fire Department from budget cuts. The following year, she called for Coleman to resign.

She was also in the running to fill a legislative seat in 2020 after former Rep. Bunky Loucks announced him retirement. (The Natrona County Commission ending up tapping Kevin O’Hearn for the role.)

Coleman is a former Mills council member who’s been mayor since 2016. He was appointed to take over for Marrolyce Wilson, who resigned after it was discovered the town treasurer stole more than $60,000 in public funds.

Coleman, like Juarez, wants to focus on bettering Mills’ utilities. He would also continue his efforts to developing the city’s riverfront, attracting new businesses and opening a new charter school, he told the Star-Tribune in September.

1-cent tax

In addition to local races, Natrona County voters will decide whether or not to renew the 1-cent tax.

The 1-cent tax applies to everything bought in Natrona County, not counting food from grocery stores and other tax-exempt items.

It adds another penny to Wyoming’s statewide 4% sales tax. In other words, for every dollar you spend in Natrona County, you’re charged an additional five cents. Four pennies go to the state, and one stays local.

For the last 48 years, the 1% county sales tax has been approved every time it’s been on the ballot. It helps municipalities maintain their infrastructures, pay for emergency services and support local nonprofits. Smaller towns even use the 1-cent tax to pay employees.

With Natrona County inching farther to the right, small-government and anti-tax sentiments are growing, however. There’s also inflation, which gives voters more reason to pinch pennies.

If it fails, the tax would be repealed effective Jan. 1. If not, it’ll stick around for another four years.

A survey of county residents found that, as of April, 62% were “very likely” to approve the 1-cent tax again.