Natrona County welcomes new parks director

The recollection of an old red cooler brings a glossiness to Tim Petrea’s eyes. It evokes memories of weekend camping trips in South Georgia. Summer hikes through the Snowy Range. Trying to catch trout on a string tied to his finger in a creek outside of Waynesville, North Carolina.
“I tear up thinking about it, but every time dad would get that red box out and put it in the camper or put it in the back of the truck, that meant we were going camping,” he said.
Outside is where Petrea grew up. It’s what he’s passionate about. It’s how he connects with other people.
Petrea is the new director of the Natrona County Parks Department. He took over Jan. 15 after a monthslong search to replace the previous director. He’ll be responsible for overseeing more than 10,000 acres of parks, trails, lakes and other recreational amenities in the county.
County Commissioner Brook Kaufman, who also serves as the commission’s liaison to the county parks board, said Petrea was the clear choice.
The former county parks director left his position unexpectedly over the summer, and the commissioners have been looking for his replacement since. The commissioners interviewed “four or five” candidates, Kaufman said, and Petrea came out on top.
“He understands different user groups and what their needs might be,” she said, adding that his past experience working in parks and recreation suited the commission’s goal for the job.
Though not a Wyoming native himself, Petrea spent his childhood summers visiting his mother’s family in Laramie. But until a few years ago, he’d never taken the time to explore the state on his own.
But a few years ago, as a birthday present to himself, Petrea took three weeks to travel across the state. He saw as much as he could during the relatively short trip; from the Buffalo Bill Cody Museum to the Wind River Canyon. He took one of the most beautiful drives of his life, he said, from Buffalo to Cody, and then he made a decision.
“I kind of said, if a good job ever opened up that was a fit with where I’m at in my life, I would consider it,” he said. “And, you know, it happened.”
You have free articles remaining.
Petrea earned a degree in natural resource management from Georgia Southern University and has spent his career in various land management roles, including most recently as the recreation program supervisor for Waynesville, North Carolina.
He was sold on Natrona County pretty much right away.
“Just from looking at the natural resources; the mountains, the outdoor recreation opportunities,” he said. “The one thing that you don’t see online, it doesn’t say anything about the wind.”
He’s taking the wind in strides, though. As an avid frisbee golfer, at least the weather presents the opportunity to improve his game.
“I’ll learn to throw into a 75 mile an hour headwind,” he said with a laugh.
The wind aside, the natural resources that were the ultimate selling point for Petrea to accept the job are also his biggest concern in this new position. His top priority is land management—ensuring the resources that the county relies on for everything from family picnics to millions in tourism dollars are still just as beautiful 30 years from now.
Right now, he doesn’t have enough information to say what, if anything, would change under his direction. He hopes to be able to align Natrona County’s parks with national recreation standards, and to encourage more stewardship and education in the community. For now, though, he’s focusing on studying as much about Casper and the county as he can.
“I think the thing that’s important for me now as I’m starting is understanding the history, which may take a little while,” he said. “Understanding the history of how things have happened, how Casper Mountain came about and how it operates, how the lakes and the relationship with the Bureau have happened.”
He also hopes to gather public input to gauge the priorities of the residents who use the resources.
Kaufman and members of the county parks board have been meeting with stakeholders for the past month or so, looking for just this kind of input as well.
The short-term goals these meetings have identified include better maintenance of county facilities and a review of county parks rules and regulations.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites