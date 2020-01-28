Natrona County welcomes new parks director

“I’ll learn to throw into a 75 mile an hour headwind,” he said with a laugh.

The wind aside, the natural resources that were the ultimate selling point for Petrea to accept the job are also his biggest concern in this new position. His top priority is land management—ensuring the resources that the county relies on for everything from family picnics to millions in tourism dollars are still just as beautiful 30 years from now.

Right now, he doesn’t have enough information to say what, if anything, would change under his direction. He hopes to be able to align Natrona County’s parks with national recreation standards, and to encourage more stewardship and education in the community. For now, though, he’s focusing on studying as much about Casper and the county as he can.

“I think the thing that’s important for me now as I’m starting is understanding the history, which may take a little while,” he said. “Understanding the history of how things have happened, how Casper Mountain came about and how it operates, how the lakes and the relationship with the Bureau have happened.”

He also hopes to gather public input to gauge the priorities of the residents who use the resources.