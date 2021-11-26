Natrona County's economy is recovering, but still playing catch-up after 2020

Natrona County's economy has made strides recovering from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, data shows.

A recent report from Wyoming Economic Analysis Division found the Casper Economic Health Index rose 4.3 points from September 2020 to September 2021 — bringing it up to 101.9.

The number still lags behind pre-pandemic levels, however. In September 2019, the index recorded a value of 104.1.

Four county-level metrics are used to calculate the index: the monthly unemployment rate; monthly total non-farm employment; monthly sales and use tax collections; and the monthly median home sales price.

All four of those data points saw year-over-year improvements, according to the report.

Natrona County's unemployment rate rose sharply in 2020, peaking at about 11%. Before the pandemic, it hovered around 4%.

Unemployment has come back down since then. That metric was 3.7% in September, a year-over-year decrease of 4.8 percentage points.

The county unemployment rate fell an additional .4% in October, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Natrona County still leads the state in unemployment, the health index shows.

From September 2020 to September 2021, the number of people in the county employed in non-farm jobs increased by 500 for a total of 37,000.

Natrona County lost about 3,900 jobs in the early months of the pandemic, according to the report. Since March and April of 2020, about 40% of those jobs have been recovered.

Sales and use tax was up by $5 million through the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020.

The median home price was $250,000 in September, marking an increase of 8.7% over 2020. Median home prices have increased on a year-over-year basis in 31 of the last 37 months, the report said.

The index uses seasonally adjusted data, and home prices and sales and use tax collections are adjusted for inflation. The report draws on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Wyoming Department of Revenue and the Casper Board of Realtors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.