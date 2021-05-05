Natrona County's Robert Douglas brings added power to the track this year

“I like sprinting a lot,” he said, “but hurdles is my bread and butter. It’s what I do, for the most part.”

The results back that statement up. In addition to winning the 55 hurdles at the state indoor meet, he finished third in the event as a junior and placed eighth in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore in the outdoor season. He likely would have been in contention to place in both hurdle races last year, but the entire spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Douglas used the time away from competition to improve in other areas that have paid dividends this year.

“I was able to get in the weight room and I’ve put on about 30 pounds since last year,” he said, adding that he went from about 130 pounds last year to his current weight of 157. “That’s been the biggest thing because I was already pretty quick, but now I’m able to put some power behind it and it’s made me a lot better.”

Douglas added that his performances in both the indoor and outdoor seasons have been “a big surprise,” which is evident by the fact that his times in all three events this year are more than a second faster than his previous marks.