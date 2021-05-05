Natrona County's Robert Douglas brings added power to the track this year

Robert Douglas has always been fast. This year, though, the Natrona County senior has found another gear.
Douglas has pre-qualified for the Class 4A state track & field championships later this month in three events — the 100-meter dash as well as the 110- and 300-meter hurdles — and won all three at the Kelly Walsh Invite on Friday. Douglas set personal marks in both the 100 (10.78 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (39.10), and his time of 14.62 in the 110 hurdles was nearly a full second faster than that of runner-up Aidan Morris of Laramie.
He exploded out of the blocks in all three races Friday, which followed a season-long pattern of quick starts and winning finishes.
“I feel like the start is my best part of the race, for sure,” Douglas said after winning the 100 on Friday. “I just want to get out as fast as I can and hold on.”
Douglas has the state’s fastest times in both hurdles races and he trails only Kelly Walsh’s Darius Wiggins in the 100. Wiggins ran a 10.66 at the Trojans Invite on April 10.
Douglas’ fast starts were instrumental in him winning both the 55-meter dash and the 55-meter hurdles at the state indoor meet back in February. While Douglas has transformed into one of the state’s best sprinters this year, it’s in the hurdles where he’s most comfortable.
“I like sprinting a lot,” he said, “but hurdles is my bread and butter. It’s what I do, for the most part.”
The results back that statement up. In addition to winning the 55 hurdles at the state indoor meet, he finished third in the event as a junior and placed eighth in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore in the outdoor season. He likely would have been in contention to place in both hurdle races last year, but the entire spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Douglas used the time away from competition to improve in other areas that have paid dividends this year.
“I was able to get in the weight room and I’ve put on about 30 pounds since last year,” he said, adding that he went from about 130 pounds last year to his current weight of 157. “That’s been the biggest thing because I was already pretty quick, but now I’m able to put some power behind it and it’s made me a lot better.”
Douglas added that his performances in both the indoor and outdoor seasons have been “a big surprise,” which is evident by the fact that his times in all three events this year are more than a second faster than his previous marks.
No doubt those times played a role in helping Douglas earn a scholarship offer from North Dakota State University. Douglas will sign with the Bison on Thursday at Natrona County High School.
“I really like the school,” he admitted. “They have a great program and they have some good football players there too.” Douglas made that statement one day after NDSU quarterback Trey Lance was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-10 Douglas also played football at Natrona County, but will keep his post-high school athletic participation confined to the track, primarily in the hurdles.
“I’m a short guy,” he said, “and most (hurdlers) pick up speed after a while. I just try to get over them quick and pick up speed in between. I’m just trying to get out as hard as I can.”
