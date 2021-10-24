Natrona County's sixth-cent special election is coming up. Here's what you need to know.

As Nov. 2 draws nearer, the county will be mailing out fewer absentee ballots, to ensure all can be returned in time. Residents can also return absentee ballots directly to the clerk’s office.

Early voting is available now during business hours through 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Room 145 of the county courthouse at 200 North Center Street.

On Nov. 2, voters can cast their ballots at the same polling places they went for last year’s general election. To find your polling place based on your address, you can use the county website’s locator or map at vote.natronacounty-wy.gov or call the elections department at 307-235-9217.

The protocol for the special vote is the same as any election, but all voters must now bring a valid identification thanks to a law passed this year by the Wyoming Legislature. Same-day voter registration will also be available at polling places on Nov. 2.

Valid IDs can be a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card, a tribal identification card, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military card, a Medicare insurance card, or a Medicaid insurance card.

As of Monday, Oct. 18, County Clerk Tracy Good said that 491 absentee ballots had been requested and 141 of those had been returned to the county.

Turnout for this election will likely be much lower than in general elections, Good said. In Casper’s last special election in 2015, which asked voters in 2015 whether they’d like to ban smoking in public buildings, just over 6,000 people cast ballots.

