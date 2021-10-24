Natrona County's sixth-cent special election is coming up. Here's what you need to know.

On Nov. 2, Natrona County residents can vote to approve or strike down an additional 1-cent specific purpose sales tax that would fund a pair of projects in Casper, Midwest and Edgerton.
The tax would add a sixth cent of tax per dollar on top of the state’s 4% sales tax rate and the county’s existing 1-cent tax, which has been consistently approved by voters since 1974.
If passed, this would be the first time Natrona County has used a specific purpose tax, which is meant to raise money for targeted capital projects.
In this in-between election year, the tax will be the only question on the ballot.
What you’re voting on
The sixth-cent would only be in effect for three months — from April through June 2022.
It aims to raise a total of around $4.3 million in that time, which would be split between two projects.
According to the current plan, $2.3 million would go towards rebuilding the section of Midwest Avenue between downtown Casper and Poplar Avenue, which has long been closed to car traffic.
More than $5 million has already been spent redoing the street — most of that from 1-cent tax revenue. A recent survey of 773 Natrona County residents showed that 62% would support using the additional tax to complete the Midwest Avenue project.
The rest of the money would fund a $2 million update to a seven-mile stretch of the Salt Creek water line, which connects to the towns of Midwest and Edgerton.
The state of the current line means that without replacement, clean, drinkable water for the roughly 1,400 people who live and work in the towns and adjacent oilfield isn’t guaranteed in the near future. Water needed for emergency services, like firefighting, would also be in jeopardy. The $2 million would constitute the county’s local match for the project, with the rest paid for by a state grant.
If more than $4.3 million is raised during those three months, the extra money will be split between Casper and Midwest and Edgerton.
Earlier this month, the Casper City Council voted to use any excess funds it receives for street maintenance, which a city memo says could use as much as $3.5 million in additional spending. While that full amount is unlikely to come from the tax, quarterly revenues from the existing 1-cent tax suggest there could be nearly $1 million total raised in surplus.
How to vote
The election is set for Nov. 2, but absentee and early voting are already underway.
Residents can request absentee ballots by calling the county clerk’s election desk at 307-235-9217, picking up a form at the clerk’s office or by filling out the online form on the county’s website.
As Nov. 2 draws nearer, the county will be mailing out fewer absentee ballots, to ensure all can be returned in time. Residents can also return absentee ballots directly to the clerk’s office.
Early voting is available now during business hours through 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Room 145 of the county courthouse at 200 North Center Street.
On Nov. 2, voters can cast their ballots at the same polling places they went for last year’s general election. To find your polling place based on your address, you can use the county website’s locator or map at vote.natronacounty-wy.gov or call the elections department at 307-235-9217.
The protocol for the special vote is the same as any election, but all voters must now bring a valid identification thanks to a law passed this year by the Wyoming Legislature. Same-day voter registration will also be available at polling places on Nov. 2.
Valid IDs can be a Wyoming driver’s license or ID card, a tribal identification card, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military card, a Medicare insurance card, or a Medicaid insurance card.
As of Monday, Oct. 18, County Clerk Tracy Good said that 491 absentee ballots had been requested and 141 of those had been returned to the county.
Turnout for this election will likely be much lower than in general elections, Good said. In Casper’s last special election in 2015, which asked voters in 2015 whether they’d like to ban smoking in public buildings, just over 6,000 people cast ballots.
