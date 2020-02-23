NC student finalist for national service award

Brooke Youmans, a sophomore at Natrona County High School, was recently selected as a Wyoming distinguished finalist for the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, a nationwide program that honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. Her nomination was based on her work with the NCHS Student Council to benefit Make-A-Wish Wyoming, but she is involved in other school and community volunteer efforts as well. She is sophomore class president and was recently named to the All-State dance team after a video audition.
NC math teacher Marla Switzer nominated Brooke for the Prudential award and also wrote a letter last spring endorsing her for sophomore class president. Switzer calls Brooke “a great student and wonderful person ... who not only cares about herself, but is also an active participant in school and community activities.” We chatted with Brooke about her work.
Tell us about you. I was born in Casper. My parents, Melissa and Stuart, are both dentists at Aspen Ridge Dental. My dad’s from Casper and they met in dental school.
How did you get involved with Make-A-Wish? I had some family on the board for a long time, so I’ve always kind of known about their work. As a freshman, the Student Council was involved and it’s kind of grown from there. We organize “roof sits,” but we don’t really sit on business roofs for pledges anymore. We take a day and go to street corners downtown and basically explain the cause and collect money. Last year, when the state student council meeting was here and we all pitched in, we raised $16,000 in one day.
Do you have one specific memory of your “roof sit” time downtown for Make-A-Wish? It does make you feel silly yelling at people asking for money, but it’s also a lot of fun. One time this guy just completely ignored us as he went by, but 10 minutes later he came back with these envelopes just stuffed with cash and it was about $1,000. He was totally anonymous about it. There is a very generous spirit here in Casper.
What’s the secret to getting students excited to volunteer? We have a lot of students who are ready and excited to be involved. Kids who I would say have influence in the school are eager and that helps motivate more kids to be involved when they see others helping out.
Student Council is not your only focus. What else do you do? I’m on the dance team and in the theater program at school. I do quite a bit of community service at my church, Our Lady of Fatima, mostly as an altar server. I dance at Dance Evolutions studio and I also teach there as well. I’ve danced for 14 years now, and I would say ballet is probably my favorite, but I teach everything.
It’s a couple of years away for you but any thoughts about the future? College for sure, but not yet sure where or what for. Wyoming is definitely a possibility.
