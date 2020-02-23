NC student finalist for national service award

Do you have one specific memory of your “roof sit” time downtown for Make-A-Wish? It does make you feel silly yelling at people asking for money, but it’s also a lot of fun. One time this guy just completely ignored us as he went by, but 10 minutes later he came back with these envelopes just stuffed with cash and it was about $1,000. He was totally anonymous about it. There is a very generous spirit here in Casper.

What’s the secret to getting students excited to volunteer? We have a lot of students who are ready and excited to be involved. Kids who I would say have influence in the school are eager and that helps motivate more kids to be involved when they see others helping out.

Student Council is not your only focus. What else do you do? I’m on the dance team and in the theater program at school. I do quite a bit of community service at my church, Our Lady of Fatima, mostly as an altar server. I dance at Dance Evolutions studio and I also teach there as well. I’ve danced for 14 years now, and I would say ballet is probably my favorite, but I teach everything.

It’s a couple of years away for you but any thoughts about the future? College for sure, but not yet sure where or what for. Wyoming is definitely a possibility.

