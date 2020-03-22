NCSD says it served 1,000 free meals Friday as part of takeaway program

The Natrona County School District says it served roughly 1,000 takeaway breakfast and lunch meals on Friday. The district has been providing the free meals to people 18 and under since schools closed last week.

The program is set to continue again next week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Oregon Trail Elementary

Sagewood Elementary

Pineview Elementary

Poison Spider School

Roosevelt High School

Bar Nunn Elementary

Mountain View Baptist Church

Cottonwood Elementary

Evansville Elementary

Journey Elementary

Boys & Girls Club Main Branch

Paradise Valley Elementary

Casper Rec Center

Midwest School

Verda James Elementary

The district is asking people to practice social distancing when they pick up the meals. Officials plan to continue offering the meals through the entire closure.

