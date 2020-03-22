NCSD says it served 1,000 free meals Friday as part of takeaway program

The Natrona County School District says it served roughly 1,000 takeaway breakfast and lunch meals on Friday. The district has been providing the free meals to people 18 and under since schools closed last week.
The program is set to continue again next week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Oregon Trail Elementary
- Sagewood Elementary
- Pineview Elementary
- Poison Spider School
- Roosevelt High School
- Bar Nunn Elementary
- Mountain View Baptist Church
- Cottonwood Elementary
- Evansville Elementary
- Journey Elementary
- Boys & Girls Club Main Branch
- Paradise Valley Elementary
- Casper Rec Center
- Midwest School
- Verda James Elementary
The district is asking people to practice social distancing when they pick up the meals. Officials plan to continue offering the meals through the entire closure.