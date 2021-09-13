NCSD trustees apologize for limiting public comment Monday

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees ended public comment after 30 minutes Monday, despite a room full of people hoping to address the board.
The rule was established before that portion of the meeting began, but several trustees voiced frustration with the decision by the meeting’s end.
There did not seem to be one overarching message from the public Monday evening. Those who spoke brought up issues ranging from new tennis courts, construction at Roosevelt High School, frustrations with inadequate career and technical education, and COVID-19 policies. No topic received the degree of sustained focus that some other districts have experienced in the last week, with trustees in at least Albany and Laramie counties listening to hours of comment on mask policies.
Trustee Dave Applegate asked that he and his colleagues “do not ever do that again” when given the opportunity to offer final comments at the end of the meeting.
“Our job is to listen,” Applegate said, reminding the rest of the board that when the district closed several schools, trustees listened to resident concerns for nearly two hours.
“I wish I would have said something earlier,” he said, adding “Our credibility is damaged when we do not listen.”
Trustee Clark Jensen echoed Applegate’s comments, saying “I have a bad taste in my mouth about shutting off public comment … our responsibility is to listen, and I feel badly that we didn’t.”
Trustee chair Ray Cattalier took responsibility for the decision, which he made prior to public comment beginning.
“It was a misguided attempt at, honestly, I’m not even sure at this point,” he said, adding the policy would be nixed for future meetings.
