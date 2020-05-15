Near record highs forecast for parts of Wyoming on Monday
Near record highs forecast for parts of Wyoming on Monday

Swimming

A child jumps off the diving board in July 2014 at Washington Pool in Casper.

 File, Star-Tribune

Time to get your tank tops out of storage. 

The National Weather Service is forecasting near record highs for swathes of Wyoming on Monday. The thermometer could top out at 86 in Casper and 88 in Riverton, according to the weather service's Riverton office.

Temperatures in Rock Springs could also climb into the 80s on Monday. Jackson, meanwhile, could see highs in the 70s. 

The weather service says area rivers and streams could rise with the temperatures.

Unfortunately, the summer-like temperatures are not expected to last. By Wednesday, cooler weather and even showers are forecast. 

