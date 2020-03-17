You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nelly concert at Casper Events Center postponed
View Comments

Nelly concert at Casper Events Center postponed

{{featured_button_text}}
Nelly

Nelly's Casper concert has been postponed due to the coronavirus. 

 Robb Cohen, AP

A concert headlined by Nelly at the Casper Events Center has been postponed to Oct. 30 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 4/2020 Spring Fest also featuring Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony was slated for April 29. 

Currently-held tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, and no action is needed, according to a press release from the Casper Events Center. Those with other ticket inquiries may reach out to point of purchase.

Events all over Wyoming are being canceled as health officials work to limit the spread of the virus. For a full list of cancellations, click here.

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News