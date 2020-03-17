Nelly concert at Casper Events Center postponed

A concert headlined by Nelly at the Casper Events Center has been postponed to Oct. 30 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 4/2020 Spring Fest also featuring Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony was slated for April 29.

Currently-held tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, and no action is needed, according to a press release from the Casper Events Center. Those with other ticket inquiries may reach out to point of purchase.

Events all over Wyoming are being canceled as health officials work to limit the spread of the virus. For a full list of cancellations, click here.

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.