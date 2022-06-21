New book and documentary detail history of Casper Mountain skiing

Rebecca Hunt was 4 years old when she started skiing.

She grew up on Casper Mountain in a cabin built by her father, Buck Weaver — a pillar of Casper’s early ski community.

Since the ‘20s and ‘30s, Casper Mountain’s fostered a community of die-hard skiers, she said. Hunt’s dad was still skiing in his 70s.

It was community members that made the mountain what it is today, Hunt said.

“From day one, this was a community of people working together,” she said.

Community members cut and cleared the trails, and founded the Casper Mountain Ski Club. They petitioned Natrona County and the state to get Casper Mountain Road paved back in 1940.

Those who grew up in Casper’s ski scene know how special the community is, Hunt said. But until recently, there hadn’t been a centralized effort to document its history.

So Hunt — a history professor — set out to change that. In 2008, she joined forces with a group of Casperites, including her brother Sam Weaver, to capture skiers’ stories.

The team started by interviewing Hunt’s father. They would go on to conduct more than 40 oral histories.

The research project was funded by private donors, and a host of organizations in Casper and across the state.

Hunt chronicles the group’s findings in her new book, “Casper Mountain Ski History: A Community of Skiers.” The $30 book also comes with an 78-minute documentary put together by Jacek Bugocki, which includes clips from the oral history interviews.

The 160-page, five-chapter book starts with Casper’s very first ski trails — like Thunderbolt and Spillway — and ends with the Casper Mountain Biathlon Center, which opened in 2016.

“It really is 100 years of ski history,” she said.

It also draws on other primary sources like photos, news clippings and journals.

The book and documentary highlight the resolve and ingenuity of a group of people that gave everything to ski — and were always eager to share their passion with others.

“I will say we didn’t have much equipment,” one Casper native, Bill Bon, tells interviewers in the book. “You could throw on a couple of beer slats and a rubber band and be all right.” Bon said he started skiing on Casper Mountain in the 1930s.

Another photo — this time from the 1940s — shows a particularly committed group of skiiers pushing a Casper Mountain Ski Club shuttle bus through the snow.

The book and documentary aren’t advertised online, Hunt said, but Casperites can pick up a copy at locations including Wind City Books, Mountain Sports, Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters, the Fort Caspar Museum, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and the Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

Hunt’s also the lead storyteller for another Casper Mountain staple: Midsummer’s Eve at Crimson Dawn, which takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The storytelling walk — celebrated during the summer solstice every year — honors the stories and characters of Neal Forsling. Forsling, a writer and artist, founded the Crimson Dawn homestead in 1929.

Hunt recommends visitors get to Crimson Dawn early so they can find parking. It’s located at 1620 Crimson Dawn Road.

There’ll be coffee, hot cocoa and cookies for visitors to share, she said. It’s expected to be around 65 degrees and sunny on Casper Mountain that evening, according to the National Weather Service.

