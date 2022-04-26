New building for Casper police to cost $8M, pending council approval

Casper City Council members will decide today whether to spend $8 million on a downtown office building to serve as the city’s new police station.

The transition to the new space, including renovations, is expected to take two to three years if approved during tonight’s special meeting.

A city memo says the deal is expected to close on Friday with the council’s approval. It also includes the covered parking garage attached to the office building.

Right now, the city pays around $250,000 in rent on multiple police buildings, including the main office, dispatch center and evidence storage.

About half of that money goes to the county for use of the first floor and part of the basement of the Hall of Justice on David Street, which also houses the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

The city expects the new building’s operating costs to add up to $200,000 for the first year under city ownership, but a memo estimates that rent collected from existing tenants in the same period should cover that cost.

For comparison, the department spends over $8 million a year in salaries. City records show around $400,000 went to officer overtime in 2020, and roughly $350,000 was spent on overtime plus $255,000 for holiday pay last year.

The building’s $8 million price tag will be covered by the city’s $9,115,340 in American Rescue Plan money. So far, Casper has received half of its allocation, and City Manager Carter Napier said the rest should arrive sometime in May. The city hasn’t spent any of that money yet.

Napier said the city looked at around 15 other buildings and had turned its focus to building a new facility before considering the Casper Business Center. The office building, which sits on the corner of First and David streets, wasn’t on the market, but Napier said the option came up during a breakfast with Wyoming Financial’s Bob Moberly.

Building an entirely new structure would have likely cost between $45 and $50 million, Napier said. And construction costs are only going up.

The city allotted more than $3 million for station design in its capital planning budget for this year, but Napier said the design will likely come in around $1.5 million. It’s being done by an out-of-state contractor that specializes in police buildings, but will likely be using local labor.

Additional renovation costs will be discussed in future budgets, Napier said, once the design is finalized.

Police have long complained of crowded, outdated quarters in the current facility, and say that having dispatch and evidence in separate buildings means operations aren’t as efficient as they could be.

The eight-floor facility should eventually hold all police employees under one roof, Napier said, as well as Casper’s municipal court. He expects the building to last 40 years after renovations are complete.

Police Chief Keith McPheeters and spokesperson Rebekah Ladd could not comment by press time Monday, Ladd said.

The building’s height — it’s one of the tallest in Casper — also makes it ideal for telecommunications, like those needed for dispatching officers. The city will potentially lease access to cell phone companies and others looking for tower height in the area, Napier said.

The deal has been in the works for about a year, said Kyle Ridgeway, COO of Wyoming Financial Group (or WERCS). For around nine months, he said, the city was inspecting and evaluating the space.

There are fewer than a dozen offices left in the building, Ridgeway said, including Wells Fargo, Mountain West Technologies, a financial advisory group and several law offices. At least half of the space sits vacant.

Ridgeway said most current tenants are on month-to-month leases. According to Napier, the longest lease active in the building is set to expire next July.

Mountain West Technologies, an internet and phone company based in the building, will lease a small space in the basement and part of the fourth floor for around five years while transitioning its infrastructure to a new facility, Napier said. There will be overlap with police employees moving in, he said, to make sure the company’s customers don’t lose service.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.