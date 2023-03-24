Casper’s newest coffee shop is appropriately named: It’s right off the banks of the North Platte on the city's west side.

Riverside Coffee opened in February in a shed the color of a firetruck on Robertson Road. A multigenerational effort, it’s run by Gloria Mingen, her daughter Trish Collins and Collins’ daughter, Lauren Hanson.

Hanson was traveling in Estes Park, Colorado, a few years ago when she came across a coffee shop that was “right on a pond, and it had all these cute lights and cute colors,” she told the Star-Tribune. The dream for a coffee shop of her own was born.

“She said, I’d really like to have a coffee shop by the river,” Mingen, Hanson’s grandmother, said.

Her grandfather, spurred by Hanson’s request, found the structure a year later and bought it.

From there, it was a matter of bringing in utilities, renovating, buying the machines and supplies and decorating.

It would be 2 and ½ years before the shop was complete, due to the pandemic, the women said.

“Grandpa likes to say it’s the most expensive shed in history,” Collins said with a laugh.

Riverside opened on Feb. 1. Already, the shop has seen a lot of foot traffic – literally. Since it’s right by the river and a walking path to the neighborhoods, many of their customers are walkers.

“I think we’re building (a customer base) because we’re seeing people come back over and over and over,” Mingen said.

“Yeah, we have our regulars that are fun,” Collins said.

“Some people come like one to two times a day,” Hanson noted.

The menu hangs on the teal-colored walls. Collins is “really into holidays,” so that’s what she plans most of the drink specials around, but the shop also has drinks that reference pop culture, like a dirty chai called “The Dolly” and drinks inspired by Disney movies.

They also have signature drinks inspired by their own friends and family. And they carry muffins, ice cream, sodas and dole whip, which is made with frozen pineapple.

In the summer, they’d like to get food trucks into the parking lot in front of the shop.

But right now, the women take it day by day and focus on new ways to innovate, especially as they’re the only coffee place in the immediate area.

“I think keeping it changing will keep the interest there and the passion because I know sometimes people get burnt out of something you do every day constantly,” Hanson said of how long she and her family might be running the shop. “But with how much things are changing in the world, I think it’ll stay interesting for a long time.”

Year in review: Top Casper Star-Tribune photography from 2022