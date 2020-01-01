New Casper director of program for single moms shares plans for CDL training

Grace Torres has a hard time talking about herself.

“With the work I do, the spotlight really is, and deservedly, on the moms,” she said.

Casper’s new Climb Wyoming project director wants you to pay attention to the single moms who, through Climb, learn to be certified nursing assistants and earn commercial driver’s licenses, who connect with other mothers and share their stories. She doesn’t want to be the one getting attention.

But when prompted, she will tell you she’s a “Jane of all trades.” She’s worked in finance, food service, the arts. But Climb Wyoming is where she’s really hit her stride, she said.

“I get to hang out with women and watch them achieve their goals,” she said. “I got lucky.”

Torres is the new program director for Climb Wyoming’s Casper branch. The organization works with single mothers to provide job training, counseling and career help, with the ultimate goal of lifting women and their children out of poverty.

In her new role in Casper, Torres said she just hopes to keep the momentum going. She and her family relocated to Casper this summer when her husband, who works in oil and gas, got a new job.