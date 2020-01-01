New Casper director of program for single moms shares plans for CDL training

Grace Torres has a hard time talking about herself.
“With the work I do, the spotlight really is, and deservedly, on the moms,” she said.
Casper’s new Climb Wyoming project director wants you to pay attention to the single moms who, through Climb, learn to be certified nursing assistants and earn commercial driver’s licenses, who connect with other mothers and share their stories. She doesn’t want to be the one getting attention.
But when prompted, she will tell you she’s a “Jane of all trades.” She’s worked in finance, food service, the arts. But Climb Wyoming is where she’s really hit her stride, she said.
“I get to hang out with women and watch them achieve their goals,” she said. “I got lucky.”
Torres is the new program director for Climb Wyoming’s Casper branch. The organization works with single mothers to provide job training, counseling and career help, with the ultimate goal of lifting women and their children out of poverty.
In her new role in Casper, Torres said she just hopes to keep the momentum going. She and her family relocated to Casper this summer when her husband, who works in oil and gas, got a new job.
They had been living in Gillette, where Torres was the executive director of the AVA Community Arts Center. But before that, she worked for Climb Wyoming’s Gillette branch. It was just luck that Climb’s Casper site had an opening. It felt like coming home.
“Climb has definitely been a fit for me. It feeds my soul, I’m just passionate about helping women,” she said. “It kind of has turned out to be a very lucky chance.”
It’s been a busy start. The Casper site moved to a new office just last week and is preparing to launch a program in the city that would help single moms earn commercial driver’s licenses.
The program isn’t new, but it hasn’t been offered in Casper for the last three years, Torres said. Because the job training Climb’s various branches offer relies on the geographic workforce needs, and the availability of trainers to teach the courses, Climb’s job training can vary year-to-year.
Climb has six sites across Wyoming and has been active for more than 30 years. The job training possibilities range from office careers to pipe fitting, but the Casper program has mostly focused on certified nursing assistant training. Torres said this is because the need for CNAs in the community is huge.
But she’s excited to launch the CDL program here, too.
The statistics Climb references when sharing its mission are stark. For one, 35 percent of Wyoming’s single moms with minor children are considered impoverished. Of those moms, 43 percent are raising kids younger than 5 years old.
Given this data, Torres said the impact the program has on families can be profound as well.
That leads into another goal of Climb’s — to break the cycle of generational poverty. Their annual progress report lays out the mission like this:
“Poverty that is passed down from one generation to the next creates significant barriers to job success, trapping low-income single mothers and their children in a cycle that Climb participants are ready to break.”
The organization does this through a number of avenues. First and foremost is the job training. Mothers who successfully complete their program see on average twice as much in monthly wages than before they began their Climb journey, according to the organization’s data.
And those figures aren’t skewed by low graduation rates, either. In 2019, 95 percent of Climb’s participants graduated from job training programs, and 92 percent of those graduates found gainful employment. It helps that Climb works with partners to place its graduates in jobs across the state.
Beyond the job training, Climb will connect women to mental health services, counseling, housing resources and a group of single mothers who have been through the program themselves.
“We’re really holding space for moms to connect,” Torres said. “For women who have lost connections in the community, we’re building a really safe environment.”
And the program is free. So what’s the catch?
“It can be hard,” Torres said. “These moms are really being brave by reaching out.”
The training programs are a 12-week commitment, and Torres conceded it can be intimidating. But she stressed the rewards are worth it.
They can usually fit about 10 women in each program, and the Casper location offers three trainings a year. The site just wrapped up a certified nursing assistant training program. Five of the 10 participants in that program have already been placed in jobs in Casper, Torres said. The CDL training is next on the agenda.
Climb is hosting an information session for that program 5:30 p.m. Sunday at its new office, 951 N. Poplar St. Torres encourages any single mother looking for a career change to attend.
“I always say we’re in the business of helping women get to where they need to go,” she said.
