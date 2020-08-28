New Casper drive-thru COVID-19 testing site set to open in September

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is set to open next month in Casper.
The site is the result of a partnership between Casper College and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Starting Sept. 14, people can get tested without leaving their vehicles at the college's Fire Science Training Center, according to a press release announcing the opening.
The department will offer the testing, which which be performed in an enclosed facility so people can escape the weather.
"We have been looking at ways to expand testing for COVID-19 to make it more available as well as more convenient," department Director Anna Kinder said in a statement. "The partnership with Casper College makes it possible for us to continue testing through the winter months in a covered and convenient facility located in central Casper."
Testing performed by the department is free. The site will be offered by the department. Nursing and paramedic students will assist in the testing with oversight from a department nurse.
"We’re so pleased with our partnership with CNCHD," Casper College President Darren Divine said. "Not only have they been integral to helping us with our plans to reopen campus, but now we can build on that relationship to offer Natrona County residents a new testing location that will benefit the entire county in many ways."
People with symptoms or a confirmed exposure to someone who has tested positive should first call the department's COVID-19 hotline to complete a pre-screening call and set up an appointment. The hotline can be reached by calling 307-577-9892.
The new testing site is at 800 College Drive and will be open from 1-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is also available at the department's offices at 475 S. Spruce St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wyoming Medical Center's respiratory clinic, meanwhile, is set to reopen Wednesday at 245 S. Fenway St.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.