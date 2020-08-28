New Casper drive-thru COVID-19 testing site set to open in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is set to open next month in Casper.

The site is the result of a partnership between Casper College and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Starting Sept. 14, people can get tested without leaving their vehicles at the college's Fire Science Training Center, according to a press release announcing the opening.

The department will offer the testing, which which be performed in an enclosed facility so people can escape the weather.

"We have been looking at ways to expand testing for COVID-19 to make it more available as well as more convenient," department Director Anna Kinder said in a statement. "The partnership with Casper College makes it possible for us to continue testing through the winter months in a covered and convenient facility located in central Casper."

Testing performed by the department is free. The site will be offered by the department. Nursing and paramedic students will assist in the testing with oversight from a department nurse.