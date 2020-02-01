New Casper tech company hopes to use artificial intelligence to reduce oil leaks

You can have innovation or you can have regulation.

That’s what the governor of North Dakota in 2016 told Tad True, vice president of Bridger Pipelines, after more than 12,000 barrels of oil leaked into the land when a hillside crumbled and broke a pipeline.

“The rate of the leak was small enough that we didn’t detect it right away,” True said.

The pipeline leaked for several days, and when all was said and done they realized one of their meters had been malfunctioning, which is why it took so long to catch the problem.

After the major spill, the company decided it needed to take steps to avoid similar events in the future by developing a new, more intuitive detection software. Somebody in the Bridger Pipelines information technology department suggested using IBM’s Watson, a computer-learning program that you may recognize as the robot that in 2011 beat Ken Jennings in a game of Jeopardy.

Bridger began working with IBM to develop an artificial intelligence program to detect oil leaks about two years ago, under the umbrella of the True companies, which is the parent of Bridger Pipelines. Now they’re ready to test the product and put it out into the world.

So they called Jerad Stack.