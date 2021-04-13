New City Park trees to be planted with names of lost loved ones

The city of Casper is offering citizens a way to honor lost loved ones when new trees are planted in City Park in May, officials announced Tuesday.

Names of those lost and messages to them, printed on compostable paper, will be planted with three new trees. A release from the city said it’s intended as a living tribute.

Members of the community can submit names of those they want to honor on keepcasperbeautiful.org. Submissions are open through April 30.

The exact date of the planting hasn’t been set yet, according to Beth Andress, the community relations coordinator for Casper Parks and Recreation. Student volunteers will lend their time to get the trees and names in the ground as part of the city's Arbor Day celebration.

“Keep Casper Beautiful often plants trees in memory of a single individual, but this is the first time we have done a community-wide tribute,” said Andress in the release. “We wanted to honor those we have lost due to the pandemic, but anyone can submit the name of a loved one they wish to honor no matter when they lost that loved one.”

According to the release, the planting will be recorded and posted online at Keep Casper Beautiful’s website and Facebook page.

