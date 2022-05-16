New collection of Wyoming art on display at Werner Wildlife Museum

Joining the assortment of taxidermied animals and educational displays at Casper College’s Werner Wildlife Museum is a new collection of Wyoming-made artwork.

The museum opened its annual spring art show May 5. This year’s theme is “Where the Antelope Roam” — participants were encouraged to submit Wyoming-related works, but they could enter art or artisan crafts of any kind.

There were only two rules for entry, said Museum Assistant Eileen Lemm: the artist has to live in Wyoming, and their artwork has to be original.

The show was pretty small this year, Lemm said. The museum received about 13 entries.

They range from leatherwork, to stained glass, to acrylic to watercolor paintings. There's also a lot of photography, Lemm said — including a photo of a pronghorn herd, a bison in the snow and an altered photo of a belly-dancer.

Submissions were vetted by a three-person jury, made up of one museum staffer, one representative from Casper College and a member of the public.

The purpose of the jury wasn’t to grade the art, just to make sure the works met entry guidelines, Lemm said.

“They all passed with flying colors,” she said.

“Where the Antelope Roam” will be on display until June 16.

The exhibition follows “Heart of the Fire,” an art show held at the Werner and Tate Geological Museum in March and April.

That show — which also takes place every year — features ceramic art by Casper College students. Each piece is based off an object at one of the museums. There were about 60 entries this year, including animal-shaped dinnerware, and decorative dinosaur skulls.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located at 405 E. 15th Street, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There’s no charge for admission.

