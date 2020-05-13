New coronavirus case identified in Natrona County for the first time in 3 weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Testing has identified Natrona County's first new case of coronavirus in three weeks, health officials said Wednesday.

The case -- the county's 39th -- involves a woman in her 40s, according the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. It's unclear how she was exposed to the virus.

The case is Natrona County's first since April 22. Cases had plateaued here even as testing continued at a similar rate as before, data from local health officials showed.

Local health officials learned of the new cases Wednesday morning and are now working to identify who the patient has been in contact with.

The new case comes as Natrona County begins to ease restrictions on businesses. On Friday, restaurants were permitted to reopen their dining rooms -- with conditions. On May 1, barbershop, hail salons, gyms and other personal care businesses were allowed to reopen.