New crowdfunding platforms coming to eight Wyoming counties

A new way to crowdfund is coming to Wyoming, thanks to a new program funded by the Small Business Administration.

Businesses and organizations often turn to crowdfunding to get off the ground, expand or stay afloat during economic hardship — think GoFundMe or Kickstarter. But sometimes they need a little help getting the word out.

This year, community development agencies Advance Casper and Energy Capital Economic Development in Gillette will get training and resources totaling $25,000 to do just that.

The support comes from The Local Crowd, a Laramie-based organization that specializes in crowdfunding in small communities.

It can be especially challenging to start a business or organization in a rural area. There’s often less money and fewer resources to go around, said Diane Sontum, CEO of The Local Crowd.

The secret strength of small-town America, however, is that it’s tight-knit, Sontum said. If you get enough people to rally behind your cause, you can count on them to help spread the word.

So The Local Crowds teaches its clients — usually small businesses — to take a hands-on approach to fundraising, and “get comfortable asking” their communities for donations, Sontum said. They get software, consulting services and their own fundraising page on the organization’s website.

Now, The Local Crowd wants to give communities a way to build up permanent fundraising networks. This year, it’s helping four Wyoming communities launch their own crowdfunding platforms.

Advance Casper and Energy Capital Economic Development have been selected to oversee the first two. Respectively, they’ll serve Natrona County, Niobrara County and Converse County; and Campell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties.

The Local Crowd received the money to back the platforms from The Community Navigator Pilot Program, a new effort to support underserved businesses in Wyoming. The Wyoming Small Business Development Center was awarded $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief money from the U.S. Small Business Administration to start the program.

In the coming months, Advance Casper and Energy Capital Economic Development will receive training from the Local Crowd, as well as websites and software, to get the ball rolling.

Garrett "Goose" Goosetree, equity analyst for Advance Casper, said the platform will be a welcome complement to the organization's current fundraising program, Invest307. Invest307, as its name implies, connects fledgling businesses with investors.

Community crowdfunding serves a different demographic. Imagine a small businesses owner looking to upgrade their shop or equipment, Sontum said. One business The Local Crowd worked with in 2017 — a family farm in Keene, New Hampshire — raised $5,000 to buy a cart so they could sell their sausage at the local farmer’s market, for instance.

The platforms will be designed for rewards-based campaigns, Sontum said. That means people who donate to a fundraiser will usually get something in return — t-shirts, discounts or other perks.

They'll also accommodate things like in-person fundraising events, contribution matching and sponsored rewards.

Goosetree said Advance Casper will start hosting campaigns after March of this year. Interested businesses and organizations can get in touch at 307-577-7012.

