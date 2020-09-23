New data shows massive economic impact of high school sports tournaments on Natrona County

When health officials first restricted and then canceled the Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships in March — an early sign of what was to come — it cost Natrona County millions.
Money that more than 10,000 ticket holders would have spent on hotels, restaurants, retail and recreation went unspent.
“This is the one that hurt. A lot,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, the entity responsible for promoting tourism in the county.
The cancellation was a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus and followed decisions to cancel events across the U.S., including major sporting events like the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
“When we canceled this tournament, the day that it started, I remember (City Manager Carter Napier) called and asked, ‘What is this worth?’” Kaufman recalled Tuesday night during a work session presentation to the Casper City Council.
The seven high school sports tournaments hosted every year in Casper have a nearly $14 million economic impact on the county.
State wrestling and track and field tournaments contribute roughly $2.2 million each, 3A/4A basketball $3.3 million, 1A/2A basketball nearly $3 million, volleyball nearly $2.5 million, the annual cheerleading competition $400,000, and marching band $200,000.
Two of those — 3A/4A basketball and state track and field — have already been canceled because of the coronavirus, though the basketball tournament was not called off after it had already began, meaning many fans had already traveled to Casper. This year’s state marching band competition will be held virtually because of the virus.
Kaufman said this data, which offers a new look at the overall effect canceled tournaments had on Casper, marks the first time her agency has had such comprehensive information to share about each event. But she’s hoping the new numbers will help bolster community support to keep those events here.
The Proud to Host the Best committee has one mission: keep high school athletic champions — and the tens of thousands of players, fans and family members they promise each year — in Casper.
Formed in 2000 after the Wyoming High School Activities Association began soliciting bids from Wyoming communities to host a variety of state tournaments, the committee now raises between $150,000 and $180,000 every year to ensure those events can continue to be hosted in the community.
The 15-member committee spends roughly $200,000 annually to offset the costs of hosting the tournaments.
“That’s what it costs to generate events that are $13.5 million in impact,” Kaufman explained to the county. “Combined, they’re more valuable than anything else we do.”
Kaufman told the council she’s been thinking for a while about how to keep the committee’s fundraising levels sustainable.
There wasn’t an immediate ask, but she said the community would have to find a way to maintain the fundraising efforts, regardless of turnover on the committee or a slow year in donations.
As part of that effort, Kaufman and the committee are looking for additional partners around the community to help create a stable, predictable financial foundation each year. The committee’s current backers include Visit Casper, the Natrona County School District, the Economic Joint Powers Board and a handful of others.
Visit Casper has upped its annual contribution from $30,000 to $50,000, as has the Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board. Kaufman is hoping other local entities will sponsor the efforts as well.
The council was receptive to the presentation and agreed the community should do as much as it can to keep some of those tournaments at the Casper Events Center, which hosts the events for free but charges for staff time, concessions and other costs.
The committee must bid on the tournaments every four years. They’re currently two years into the current contract. And while hosting events in 2020 has been difficult, the state association is so far going forward with planned events for the 2020-21 academic year.
The state high school volleyball tournament will be hosted at the Events Center the second week in November. The tournament normally generates nearly $2.5 million in local spending, according to Visit Casper data.
This year will be slightly different — the tournament will be four days instead of three to space out events, and schools are largely limiting overnight stays. Hotel occupancy will be less than normal, and the Events Center costs will be greater because of the additional day.
But local spending is anticipated to increase that weekend.
The venue’s manager did not return a request for comment Wednesday about COVID-19 precautions that would be in place at the tournament.
Statewide and in the county, cases of the virus are spiking. Wednesday marked a record high number of new confirmed cases, with 137 reported in the last day. It’s unclear what protocols will be in place to stem virus transmission or if the state-issued public health orders limiting indoor gatherings will still be in place by the time of the tournament.
