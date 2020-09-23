New data shows massive economic impact of high school sports tournaments on Natrona County

Kaufman told the council she’s been thinking for a while about how to keep the committee’s fundraising levels sustainable.

There wasn’t an immediate ask, but she said the community would have to find a way to maintain the fundraising efforts, regardless of turnover on the committee or a slow year in donations.

As part of that effort, Kaufman and the committee are looking for additional partners around the community to help create a stable, predictable financial foundation each year. The committee’s current backers include Visit Casper, the Natrona County School District, the Economic Joint Powers Board and a handful of others.

Visit Casper has upped its annual contribution from $30,000 to $50,000, as has the Natrona County Economic Joint Powers Board. Kaufman is hoping other local entities will sponsor the efforts as well.

The council was receptive to the presentation and agreed the community should do as much as it can to keep some of those tournaments at the Casper Events Center, which hosts the events for free but charges for staff time, concessions and other costs.