New downtown Casper venue has old look

Although Huff has years of experience in seeing a building in disrepair and bringing it back to life, this one was different.

“I didn’t have a plan, I just had a dump of a building,” he said. “This will probably be my last one. My work crews are aging out. These young kids don’t have the vision. They want these elaborate blueprints for everything and I proverbially draw it on the napkin.”

Huff is known for his love of cars, which was the initial impetus for buying Yellowstone Garage, now a bar, restaurant and small event venue. He added a large industrial garage door to the end of the hall, just in case he ever wants to put cars in it, he laughed.

“There’s an old saying, how many buildings and cars does a guy need? I answer, however many you have today plus one more.”

Andress says the hall is rented by the day, with setup and take down included in the fee. Those who have Yellowstone Garage do the catering receive a price break on the rental fee.

There is a New Year’s party at the hall from 8 to 11 p.m. on December 28, featuring a Gatsby theme to usher in the ‘20s. There is a cover charge and the event is first come, first served with no reservations. Wear your fringe and fur and there will be prizes for the best dressed of the era.