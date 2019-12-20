New downtown Casper venue has old look

John Huff is no stranger to formidable building rehab projects, but this one, which he says may be his last, took some fortitude.
“I was trying to help a guy out with his business plan, and that fell through on his end,” he said recently, standing in the expansive The Hall on Ash, near the corner of Ash Street and Midwest Avenue. “It was very painful to get where I’m at now, it cost me a lot of money and made me really mad, but I hope it helps the area become more of a year-round area.”
Huff purchased the old Ka-Larks Tumbling Studio from the city in a highly-publicized transaction, and was left holding the vacant property when his partner backed out.
“The whole plan was to come in and fix the basic structural stuff,” he said, pointing to the high soft canvas ceiling with insulation behind it that absorbs sound.
Huff, who also owns Yellowstone Garage, says his female staff that work there decided the hall “would make a great event space.”
Coats and coats of paint were stripped off the original brick interior walls, which Huff says dates to the early 1950s.
The building contained a loft, termed by Huff as “really sketchy,” and was removed. Upstairs, there was a room used for storage with green shag carpet that Huff’s event coordinators immediately envisioned as a bride’s room for wedding preparation, complete with bathroom, vanity, a sitting area and glorious windows to capture those dreamy bridal photos.
And speaking of weddings, the space is booked for January and February weddings, and event coordinator Forristt Andress says from April to October, there is barely a free weekend.
Since opening this fall, the space has been used for conferences, luncheons and a burlesque show. Huff plans to add a professional-quality stage for concerts, as well as rehabbing the exterior courtyard into outdoor event space.
Yellowstone Garage hosts weekly “Rock The Block,” community concerts during the summer and Huff envisions similar “Rock the Hall” events in the winter.
He admits, however, that after a year and a half of rehabbing the building’s structure, including brand new sprinkler and HVAC systems to bring it up to code, he is at the intersection of “empty bank account and weather.” The long list of things he still wants to do at the building is on hold for the time being, but its rustic feel, cement floors, brick walls and new restrooms are still attractive to those who need a big space.
Huff calls himself “very debt averse,” and does things with his own money instead of borrowing.
“All those years in the oilfield, I didn’t spend it on booze and girls,” he said. “Well that’s not true, because my girls at the Garage made me spend a pocketful fixing this up.”
The fire marshal has certified the hall’s occupancy for 687 people standing and 200 to 250 seated, which Huff thinks is a bit tight. New double exits provide a “20 seconds to empty,” rate should an emergency ever arise.
Although Huff has years of experience in seeing a building in disrepair and bringing it back to life, this one was different.
“I didn’t have a plan, I just had a dump of a building,” he said. “This will probably be my last one. My work crews are aging out. These young kids don’t have the vision. They want these elaborate blueprints for everything and I proverbially draw it on the napkin.”
Huff is known for his love of cars, which was the initial impetus for buying Yellowstone Garage, now a bar, restaurant and small event venue. He added a large industrial garage door to the end of the hall, just in case he ever wants to put cars in it, he laughed.
“There’s an old saying, how many buildings and cars does a guy need? I answer, however many you have today plus one more.”
Andress says the hall is rented by the day, with setup and take down included in the fee. Those who have Yellowstone Garage do the catering receive a price break on the rental fee.
There is a New Year’s party at the hall from 8 to 11 p.m. on December 28, featuring a Gatsby theme to usher in the ‘20s. There is a cover charge and the event is first come, first served with no reservations. Wear your fringe and fur and there will be prizes for the best dressed of the era.
Visit The Hall on Ash on Facebook for updates and pricing for the New Year’s party.
Rentals and questions about The Hall on Ash are handled by event coordinators who also work at Yellowstone Garage. Call 262-7256 for more information.
