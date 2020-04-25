New England Patriots draft Wyoming LB Cassh Maluia in sixth round

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both pieces of Wyoming’s veteran linebacking corps are now off the board.

Cassh Maluia on Saturday was taken by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. The Patriots took Maluia with the 204th overall pick.

Maluia’s selection comes a day after Casper product Logan Wilson was drafted with the 65th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. They’re the first UW linebackers to be drafted since the Dallas Cowboys took Mark Nzeocha in the seventh round in 2015.

A three-year starter for the Cowboys, Maluia finished his career with 197 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss, including a career-high 74 tackles as a sophomore. The Compton, California, native had 61 tackles and two interceptions this past season on his way to all-Mountain West honorable mention honors.

Maluia is the third player the Patriots have drafted to possibly help in the second level of their defense. The 6-foot, 248-pounder helped himself by running the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds in front of scouts representing 23 NFL teams at UW’s Pro Day on March 10.