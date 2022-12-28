New home for unaccompanied students coming to Mills

The Unaccompanied Students Initiative, a Cheyenne-based nonprofit, is building a new home for homeless youth ages 16 through 20 in Mills.

It’s on track to be completed around spring or summer, barring any construction delays, said Austin Rodemaker, the group's executive director.

Any student not in the custody of a parent or guardian is considered unaccompanied.

Many of them come from families struggling with substance abuse, mental illness or domestic violence.

The Unaccompanied Student Initiative already has a home in Casper, which serves nine kids. It’s currently the only shelter for unaccompanied youth in the area, said Kory Squires, the nonprofit's Casper coordinator.

There's also Mimi’s House — which helps homeless teens between 16 and 19 — but it's currently closed for organizational restructuring.

The Unaccompanied Students Initiative will break ground on the new home, located at 670 Badger Lane in Mills, Thursday at 2 p.m.

In all, the land plus the new home will cost about $780,000, Rodemaker said.

It was made possible through a $500,000 grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation, a Wyoming nonprofit.

The Unaccompanied Students Initiative worked closely with local real estate agency Lisa Burridge & Associates Real Estates to find a lot for the new shelter and fine-tune its design, Rodemaker said.

It will be a twin home, with boys on one side, girls on the other and a shared kitchen and living space.

The nonprofit also purchased a second lot it hopes to build on down the road.

Squires doesn't have any hard data to point to, but from what she's seen, youth homelessness in Casper seems to be growing.

“I just took in my 95th kiddo,” she said. “And we haven’t even been here three years.”

Though schools keep numbers on unaccompanied students, it’s hard to know for sure how many there are. Homeless youth are often harder to identify than other age groups, because they’re usually in class during the day — not out on the streets.

In August, 2020, the Natrona County School District reported 40 homeless students. At the time, it was a record-breaking number. In 2021, there were 90.

While Wyoming's economy has bounced back from the pandemic, rising inflation has continued to put families under intense financial pressure. Food, rent and other basics all cost more now. At the same time, many pandemic-era expansions to federal assistance programs — like food stamps, and the National Child Tax Credit — have already been rolled back.