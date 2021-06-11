New LDS temple to be located in west Casper

The new Casper temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be built on a 9.5-acre site at the intersection of southwest Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive, church officials announced Thursday. No timeline for groundbreaking and construction was announced, but it will be a one-story, 10,000-square-foot structure.

The temple will be the state's second after the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, built in 2016 in Afton.

“We are so pleased with the site of the Casper Wyoming Temple. In a location easily accessible by all who wish to visit, it will enhance the beauty of the surrounding area. The new temple will be a great blessing to the members of the church in Casper and the surrounding region, and will have a positive impact on our community as a whole," Casper and East Casper stake presidents Brandon Smith and Steven Higginson said in a joint statement.

The location is in a fast-developing area of Casper, just across from the Wolf Creek subdivision and very near CY Middle School and Roosevelt High School/Pathways Innovation Center. A number of retail and service businesses are located nearby, including restaurants and movie theaters.

The Casper temple was among 20 new temples worldwide announced in early April by church president Russell M. Nelson. All of the nine U.S. locations are in the West.