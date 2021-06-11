New LDS temple to be located in west Casper

The new Casper temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be built on a 9.5-acre site at the intersection of southwest Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive, church officials announced Thursday. No timeline for groundbreaking and construction was announced, but it will be a one-story, 10,000-square-foot structure.
The temple will be the state's second after the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, built in 2016 in Afton.
“We are so pleased with the site of the Casper Wyoming Temple. In a location easily accessible by all who wish to visit, it will enhance the beauty of the surrounding area. The new temple will be a great blessing to the members of the church in Casper and the surrounding region, and will have a positive impact on our community as a whole," Casper and East Casper stake presidents Brandon Smith and Steven Higginson said in a joint statement.
The location is in a fast-developing area of Casper, just across from the Wolf Creek subdivision and very near CY Middle School and Roosevelt High School/Pathways Innovation Center. A number of retail and service businesses are located nearby, including restaurants and movie theaters.
The Casper temple was among 20 new temples worldwide announced in early April by church president Russell M. Nelson. All of the nine U.S. locations are in the West.
Approximately 68,000 Wyomingites claim membership in the church, about one in every nine state residents. Wyoming plays a significant role in the history of the church, as Mormon pioneers traveled across the state in their westward migration to Utah, primarily from the 1840s to the 1860s.
The Martin's Cove Mormon Handcart Visitors Center, set on the Sun Ranch, is approximately 55 miles southwest of Casper on Highway 220. It is a popular destination for the public and church members alike, and offers a glimpse into the place where 500 some Mormons from the British Isles waited out a storm in November 1856 on their way to Utah.
Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the "house of the Lord," and the most sacred places of worship on earth. Temples differ from church meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses.
The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the church to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which members believe unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors "who did not have the opportunity while living," according to a release announcing the site.
When a temple is first built, it is briefly open for public tours. Once dedicated, attendance in the temple is reserved for faithful members of the church, though the grounds around the temple remain open to the public.
